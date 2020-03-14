Class D-2 boys: Witt leads Falls City SH to another state title under Goltz

There's just something about Falls City Sacred Heart and head coach Doug Goltz in state title games.

In a classic matchup between the top two teams in Class D-2, No. 1 Sacred Heart defeated No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis 45-33 to claim the D-2 state championship — its 10th in school history — Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

With the win, it made Goltz and Sacred Heart 18-0 in state football and basketball state championships since the veteran coach took over.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was another superb defensive performance by the Irish as they held the Flyers to 11-for-46 shooting and 2-for-20 from three-point range.

Sacred Heart's Tyler Witt led all scorers with 13 points, while Jamie Stice had 10. Trevor Pfeifer paced St. Francis with 12 points.

Check back for updates and more photos to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0