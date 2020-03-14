You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Class D-2 boys: Witt leads Falls City SH to another state title under Goltz
View Comments
CLASS D-2 | FALLS CITY SH 45, HUMPHREY SF 33

Class D-2 boys: Witt leads Falls City SH to another state title under Goltz

{{featured_button_text}}
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3.14

Humphrey St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer (left) and Falls City Sacred Heart's Jacob Hoy compete for a rebound during the Class D-2 boys state tournament championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

There's just something about Falls City Sacred Heart and head coach Doug Goltz in state title games.

In a classic matchup between the top two teams in Class D-2, No. 1 Sacred Heart defeated No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis 45-33 to claim the D-2 state championship — its 10th in school history — Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

With the win, it made Goltz and Sacred Heart 18-0 in state football and basketball state championships since the veteran coach took over.

It was another superb defensive performance by the Irish as they held the Flyers to 11-for-46 shooting and 2-for-20 from three-point range.

Sacred Heart's Tyler Witt led all scorers with 13 points, while Jamie Stice had 10. Trevor Pfeifer paced St. Francis with 12 points.

Check back for updates and more photos to this story.

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News