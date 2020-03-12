Class D-2 boys: Tanner, Trevor Pfeifer lift No. 2 Flyers over No. 10 Randolph

No. 10 Randolph gave Humphrey St. Francis a challenge but it was nothing the No. 2 Flyers couldn't handle in a 57-46 win Thursday in the Class D-2 first-round contest at Lincoln Southeast.
With a combined 41 points and key defensive steals from Tanner and Trevor Pfeifer, St. Francis finally broke down a Cardinal offense that gave troubles early.
Down 14-7 near the end of the first quarter, the Flyers adjusted to go on an 18-6 run, which yielded a 25-20 lead at half.
From there, the offense cruised getting key three-pointers from Trevor Pfeifer en route to the first-round win.
