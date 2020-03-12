Class D-2 boys: Tanner, Trevor Pfeifer lift No. 2 Flyers over No. 10 Randolph

No. 10 Randolph gave Humphrey St. Francis a challenge but it was nothing the No. 2 Flyers couldn't handle in a 57-46 win Thursday in the Class D-2 first-round contest at Lincoln Southeast.

With a combined 41 points and key defensive steals from Tanner and Trevor Pfeifer, St. Francis finally broke down a Cardinal offense that gave troubles early.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Down 14-7 near the end of the first quarter, the Flyers adjusted to go on an 18-6 run, which yielded a 25-20 lead at half.

From there, the offense cruised getting key three-pointers from Trevor Pfeifer en route to the first-round win.

Check back later for updates to this story