Class D-1 boys: Southern Valley shuts down No. 1 Bulldogs; Laurel-C-C advances to final

Southern Valley shut down the inside game to upset top-ranked Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47-39 Friday in a Class D-1 boys state semifinal game at Devaney Sports Center.
Fifth-ranked Southern Valley advanced to the state title game Saturday at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena against No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Humphrey/LHF trimmed the lead to 23-21 on a pair of Jason Sjuts three-pointers to open the second half but Southern Valley went on a 9-2 run to regain control.
Southern Valley's pressure defense helped cause six Humphrey/LHF turnovers in the first quarter and the Eagles capitalized for a 12-5 lead. Carter Bose had four points and Clayton Berry had five to spark Southern Valley.
Caden Quinn opened the second quarter with back-to-back three-pointers and a pair of free throws to push the Eagle lead to 20-8 but Humphrey/LHF got a bucket just before the buzzer to trim the lead to 23-15 at halftime.
The teams combined for 20 fouls and 18 free-throw attempts in the first half. Humphrey struggled to 4-for-23 shooting while Southern Valley was 8-for-21.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge raced to an early lead but had to withstand a couple of rallies by North Platte St. Patrick's to advance to Saturday's final.
After building double-digit leads in the first and second half, Laurel-C-C held off one final push by St. Patrick's to earn a 65-49 victory Friday.
St. Patrick's cut the margin to four points in the second quarter and after the Bears stretched it again, cut it to 45-41 when Dolan Branch completed a three-point play and then hit a pair of free throws. But Noah Schutte scored four quick points to help the Bears pull away again.
Laurel-C-C jumped to an 11-2 lead, counting on it's pressure defense to unsettle St. Patrick's. The first half was marred by 27 fouls on the two teams and 32 free-throw attempts.
Schutte led the Bears (25-5) with 28 points and Ty Erwin added 14. Jack Heiss led St. Patrick's (23-3) with 16 points and Branch had 12.
