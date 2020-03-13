Class D-1 boys: Southern Valley shuts down No. 1 Bulldogs; Laurel-C-C advances to final

Southern Valley shut down the inside game to upset top-ranked Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47-39 Friday in a Class D-1 boys state semifinal game at Devaney Sports Center.

Fifth-ranked Southern Valley advanced to the state title game Saturday at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena against No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.

Humphrey/LHF trimmed the lead to 23-21 on a pair of Jason Sjuts three-pointers to open the second half but Southern Valley went on a 9-2 run to regain control.

Southern Valley's pressure defense helped cause six Humphrey/LHF turnovers in the first quarter and the Eagles capitalized for a 12-5 lead. Carter Bose had four points and Clayton Berry had five to spark Southern Valley.

Caden Quinn opened the second quarter with back-to-back three-pointers and a pair of free throws to push the Eagle lead to 20-8 but Humphrey/LHF got a bucket just before the buzzer to trim the lead to 23-15 at halftime.

The teams combined for 20 fouls and 18 free-throw attempts in the first half. Humphrey struggled to 4-for-23 shooting while Southern Valley was 8-for-21.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge raced to an early lead but had to withstand a couple of rallies by North Platte St. Patrick's to advance to Saturday's final.