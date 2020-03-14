Class D-2 boys: Sacred Heart cracks St. Francis defense to win 10th state crown

There’s something about Doug Goltz and Falls City Sacred Heart in boys state championship games that goes well together.
In a matchup of the top two teams, No. 1 Sacred Heart defeated No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis 45-33 Saturday in the Class D-2 final at Pinnacle Bank Arena to claim its 10th state title in school history.
It was sort of a redemption tour for the Irish this time around. A season ago Sacred Heart looked primed to repeat as D-2 champion, but a matchup with eventual champion Johnson-Brock caused problems and sent the Irish home with a sour taste in their mouths. As a result, it gave Goltz and his team extra motivation.
“Usually you don’t say this, but I think our team last year was my best team to not win a state title,” Goltz said. “That was some motivation, but more of it was these four seniors. Tyler (Witt) started since he was a freshman, Jamie (Stice), Jared (Simon) and Jacob (Hoy). So it was great to see these guys finish it off like this.”
Coming into the game, both teams put forth defenses that were among the best in D-2 and that certainly showed throughout. With Sacred Heart implementing its signature man-to-man defense and the Flyers showcasing a 1-3-1 zone, it caused both teams to struggle shooting the ball.
That was more the case for St. Francis, which went 0-for-12 from the field in the first quarter, only scoring four points from the free-throw line. Luckily for the Flyers, it wasn’t much better for Sacred Heart, which shot 2-for-9 and only led 7-4 at the end of the first.
It was in the second quarter that the tide started to turn for the Irish. In an effort to combat the 1-3-1 zone, Goltz used a more unconventional approach, putting three guards in the frontcourt to open things up down low.
You have free articles remaining.
“We could never run an odd front since many times the wings shoot the gap and ends with a (Trevor) Pfeifer layup or dunk,” Goltz said. “So we ran more of a three-guard attack which matches up with them, but it then allowed other kids to touch the ball down around the basket more.”
Using the inside presence of star forward Witt, Sacred Heart held a 20-14 lead at halftime despite St. Francis shooting only 4-for-22.
As time went on in the third quarter, Sacred Heart started to create some separation, winning the rebounding battle, which resulted in more second-chance opportunities.
“We knew rebounding was key, but tonight was the first time we lost the rebounding battle all season,” St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. “Those results speak for themselves. They’re very athletic and did a good job on the glass.”
The score was still in reach for the Flyers at the end of the third quarter with it being a 28-20 deficit, but a 13-3 FCSH run to begin the fourth quarter all but wrapped it up.
“More than anything, it’s just the kids and community,” said Goltz about another state title. “The parents and families, there’s just a tradition. It’s just the culture down there and kids show up and want to work.”
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3.14
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3.14
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3.14
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3.14
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3.14
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3.14
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3.14
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3.14
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3.14
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3.14
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3.14
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3.14
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3.14
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3.14
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3.14
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 3.14