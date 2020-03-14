Class D-2 boys: Sacred Heart cracks St. Francis defense to win 10th state crown

There’s something about Doug Goltz and Falls City Sacred Heart in boys state championship games that goes well together.

In a matchup of the top two teams, No. 1 Sacred Heart defeated No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis 45-33 Saturday in the Class D-2 final at Pinnacle Bank Arena to claim its 10th state title in school history.

It was sort of a redemption tour for the Irish this time around. A season ago Sacred Heart looked primed to repeat as D-2 champion, but a matchup with eventual champion Johnson-Brock caused problems and sent the Irish home with a sour taste in their mouths. As a result, it gave Goltz and his team extra motivation.

“Usually you don’t say this, but I think our team last year was my best team to not win a state title,” Goltz said. “That was some motivation, but more of it was these four seniors. Tyler (Witt) started since he was a freshman, Jamie (Stice), Jared (Simon) and Jacob (Hoy). So it was great to see these guys finish it off like this.”

Coming into the game, both teams put forth defenses that were among the best in D-2 and that certainly showed throughout. With Sacred Heart implementing its signature man-to-man defense and the Flyers showcasing a 1-3-1 zone, it caused both teams to struggle shooting the ball.