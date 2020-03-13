Class D-1 boys: Quinn's timely shooting keys Southern Valley past top-rated Humphrey/LHF; Laurel-C-C advances to final

Jaden Quinn had the answer each time top-rated Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family made some noise.
Quinn's timely shooting helped fifth-rated Southern Valley earn a 47-39 victory over Bulldogs in the Class D-1 boys state tournament semifinals Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Eagles (21-5) will take on No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, a 65-49 winner over second-ranked North Platte St. Patrick's, in Saturday's championship game at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Quinn's first salvo came after Humphrey/LHF cut the lead to 12-8 early in the second quarter. He popped back-to-back three-pointers and made a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 20-8.
Humphrey/LHF counted on a pair of threes from Jason Sjuts to open the second half and cut the Eagles' lead to 23-21, but again, Quinn hit a three and Clayton Berry followed with a pair of buckets.
Quinn's final dagger was a three-point play midway through the fourth quarter to push the Eagles' lead to 37-27.
"My teammates got inside and were strong and they found me on the outside and I had confidence to go up," said Quinn, who led Southern Valley with 17 points. "If the first one goes in, it definitely gives you a confidence boost the rest of the game."
Both Quinn and coach Tylor Fincher said defense was the key.
"Defense is our mojo. We play good team defense and it takes the pressure off the offense. That's why we have such even scoring," said Quinn.
Berry added 16 points for Southern Valley. Bret Hanis led Humphrey with 15 points and Jason Sjuts had 12.
NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said the tournament will go on as planned, but it is fluid amid the growing concerns with coronavirus.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge raced to an early lead but had to withstand a second-half rally by North Platte St. Patrick's. After building double-digit leads in the first and second half, fourth-ranked Laurel-C-C held off No. 2 St. Patrick's and then pulled away for a 65-49 victory.
"We ran into a really talented team," said St. Patrick's coach William O'Malley. "We put together a nice run in the third quarter and we kind of stemmed their offensive tide a little bit. Then, they were able to stave that off and that's what good teams do. We hoped we had another run in us but we just weren't able to get enough stops."
Laurel-C-C jumped to an 11-2 lead before trading volleys with the Irish the rest of the first half for a 38-29 advantage at the break.
"It was kind of a free-throw shooting contest there in the first half, but our kids put quite a few in," said L-C-C coach Todd Erwin. The Bears were 13-for-21 at the line in the first half. "We told the kids they were going to make a run because they have some shooters who hadn't put it in the bucket yet."
St. Pat's Jack Heiss hit back-to-back threes early in the third quarter and Dolan Branch had four points to help the Irish trim the margin to 45-41 with 2:56 left in the period.
But standout Noah Schutte scored four straight points and Laurel-C-C pulled away, hitting 10-of-16 at the line in the final period as St. Pat's went cold from the field.
Schutte said the Bears had to adjust to the rough nature of the game, in which the teams combined for 46 fouls and 69 free throws in the game. Schutte played the final six minutes of the first half after picking up his third foul and then didn't get another the rest of the game.
"It was tough inside early and when the fouls started to mount, we had to keep our composure," said Schutte, who led the Bears with 28 points. "You always try to be aggressive, but the time comes when you have to play smart and stay back."
Erwin said the foul trouble for both teams played a role in the game.
"At first you're thinking their team's going to foul out and we're not going to have anybody in foul trouble," said Erwin. "And then we're like, hold it, we're in the same problem and then, hold it, we're worse than they are."
Ty Erwin added 14 points for the Bears (25-5). Heiss led St. Patrick's (23-3) with 16 points.
