Class D-1 boys: Quinn's timely shooting keys Southern Valley past top-rated Humphrey/LHF; Laurel-C-C advances to final

St. Pat's Jack Heiss hit back-to-back threes early in the third quarter and Dolan Branch had four points to help the Irish trim the margin to 45-41 with 2:56 left in the period.

But standout Noah Schutte scored four straight points and Laurel-C-C pulled away, hitting 10-of-16 at the line in the final period as St. Pat's went cold from the field.

Schutte said the Bears had to adjust to the rough nature of the game, in which the teams combined for 46 fouls and 69 free throws in the game. Schutte played the final six minutes of the first half after picking up his third foul and then didn't get another the rest of the game.

"It was tough inside early and when the fouls started to mount, we had to keep our composure," said Schutte, who led the Bears with 28 points. "You always try to be aggressive, but the time comes when you have to play smart and stay back."

Erwin said the foul trouble for both teams played a role in the game.

"At first you're thinking their team's going to foul out and we're not going to have anybody in foul trouble," said Erwin. "And then we're like, hold it, we're in the same problem and then, hold it, we're worse than they are."