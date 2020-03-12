Class D-2 boys: Pfeifer duo lifts No. 2 Flyers over No. 10 Randolph; No. 7 Mullen edges No. 9 St. Mary's

The Pfeifer duo was in full force Thursday morning as Tanner and Trevor combined for 41 points to help No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis surge past No. 10 Randolph 57-46 in a Class D-2 first-round game at the boys state basketball tournament at Lincoln Southeast.

No defense from the Cardinals could stop the Pfeifer brothers, Tanner scoring a game-high 21 points and Trevor chipping in 20. Despite Tanner leading in points, Trevor especially stood out, particularly on the defense. With six steals and five blocks, Trevor Pfeifer was the defensive anchor the Flyers needed, controlling the inside while creating havoc on the perimeter in the St. Francis full-court press.

“In big games you expect your best players to step up, and that is what (Trevor) did,” said St. Francis coach Eric Kessler. “I was most pleased with the blocks and steals. He’s going to score but he made some big plays defensively for us.”

Not to be outdone by his brother, Tanner Pfeifer had a game-high eight steals. The Flyers forced 24 turnovers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Randolph took an early 14-7 lead, but after calming things down with a timeout, St. Francis took off, going on an 18-6 run take a 25-20 lead into halftime. The closest deficit Randolph faced was four points, as the Flyer offense controlled things down the stretch.