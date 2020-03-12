Class D-2 boys: Parkview Christian cruises; No. 1 Sacred Heart knocks out defending champ

No. 4 Parkview Christian built an early lead and never gave it up as it advanced to the Class D-2 semifinals of the boys state basketball tournament with a 65-49 win over No. 3 Loomis on Thursday at Lincoln East.
Logan Page led the way for the Patriots with 19 points.
Parkview Christian (20-7) raced to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter and controlled the pace all night.
“We came out and we were just focused the whole time,” Patriot coach Nathan Godwin said. “We were focused on the game plan and in the end just controlling the ball.”
Loomis (23-3) struggled to guard the athletic Patriot lineup without fouling, which added up in the second half as Loomis’ Joshua Marcy battled foul trouble.
“We felt like we had some more height and more ups,” Godwin said, “and we felt like we could just throw the ball up to the rim. It worked.”
Marcy led the Wolves charge with 14 points.
The Patriots will play Falls City Sacred Heart in the D-2 semifinals on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center at 3:45 p.m.
Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Johnson-Brock 40: The top-ranked Irish had twice beaten the No. 5 Eagles by double digits during the regular season. It proved to be a tougher task Thursday night at Lincoln East.
Behind 13 points from Jamie Stice, the Irish (27-1) rallied to win their first-round game.
Sacred Heart won by 22 and 11 in the two earlier meetings, but the state tournament game in front of a surprisingly large “immediate family” crowd nearly ended the Irish season.
“We just knew it was a tough draw,” Irish coach Doug Goltz said. “They are not a typical seven-seed, they are a great team. We just couldn’t string stops together there for a lot of the game.”
Both teams relied on half-court offense and three-pointers — each side hiot eight threes in the contest.
Johnson-Brock’s (18-9) offense stalled late in the fourth quarter, and that is what coach Lucas Dalinghaus pointed to as the culprit for the loss.
“I thought we controlled the tempo for most of the game,” he said, “but at the end we made some costly turnovers and just couldn’t make a shot.”
Humphrey St. Francis 57, Randolph 46: The Pfeifer duo was in full force as Tanner and Trevor combined for 41 points to help No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis surge past No. 10 Randolph at Lincoln Southeast.
No defense from the Cardinals could stop the Pfeifer brothers. Tanner scored a game-high 21 points and Trevor chipped in 20. Trevor stood out on defense with six steals and five blocks. He was the defensive anchor the Flyers needed, controlling the inside while creating havoc on the perimeter in the St. Francis full-court press.
“In big games you expect your best players to step up, and that is what (Trevor) did,” said St. Francis coach Eric Kessler. “I was most pleased with the blocks and steals. He’s going to score, but he made some big plays defensively for us.”
Not to be outdone by his brother, Tanner Pfeifer had a game-high eight steals. The Flyers forced 24 turnovers.
Randolph took an early 14-7 lead, but after calming things down with a timeout, St. Francis took off on an 18-6 run take a 25-20 lead into halftime.
Keaton Backhaus led the way for the Cardinals with 19 points.
Mullen 51, St. Mary's 49: In a game of runs, No. 7 Mullen struck last to hold off St. Mary's.
Trailing 49-42 with a couple of minutes remaining, No. 9 St. Mary's cut the lead to 51-49.
The Cardinals, however, missed back-to-back free throws with 2.5 seconds left to seal the Broncos' triumph.
— Geoff Exstrom and Ross Miller