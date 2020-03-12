Class D-2 boys: Parkview Christian cruises; No. 1 Sacred Heart knocks out defending champ

Behind 13 points from Jamie Stice, the Irish (27-1) rallied to win their first-round game.

Sacred Heart won by 22 and 11 in the two earlier meetings, but the state tournament game in front of a surprisingly large “immediate family” crowd nearly ended the Irish season.

“We just knew it was a tough draw,” Irish coach Doug Goltz said. “They are not a typical seven-seed, they are a great team. We just couldn’t string stops together there for a lot of the game.”

Both teams relied on half-court offense and three-pointers — each side hiot eight threes in the contest.

Johnson-Brock’s (18-9) offense stalled late in the fourth quarter, and that is what coach Lucas Dalinghaus pointed to as the culprit for the loss.

“I thought we controlled the tempo for most of the game,” he said, “but at the end we made some costly turnovers and just couldn’t make a shot.”

Humphrey St. Francis 57, Randolph 46: The Pfeifer duo was in full force as Tanner and Trevor combined for 41 points to help No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis surge past No. 10 Randolph at Lincoln Southeast.