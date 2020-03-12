Class D-2 boys: No. 1 Sacred Heart knocks out defending champ Johnson-Brock

Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Johnson-Brock 40: The top-ranked Irish had twice beaten the No. 5 Eagles by double digits during the regular season. It proved to be a tougher task Thursday night at Lincoln East.

Behind 13 points from Jamie Stice, the Irish rallied to win their first-round game.

Sacred Heart won by 22 and 11 in the two earlier meetings, but the state tournament game in front of a surprisingly large “immediate family” crowd nearly ended the Irish season.

“We just knew it was a tough draw,” Irish coach Doug Goltz said. “They are not a typical seven-seed, they are a great team. We just couldn’t string stops together there for a lot of the game.”

Both teams relied on half-court offense and three-pointers — each side hiot eight threes in the contest.

Johnson-Brock’s offense stalled late in the fourth quarter, and that is what coach Lucas Dalinghaus pointed to as the culprit for the loss.

“I thought we controlled the tempo for most of the game,” he said, “but at the end we made some costly turnovers and just couldn’t make a shot.”