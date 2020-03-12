Class D-1 boys: No. 2 North Platte SP survives No. 9 Pleasanton in overtime

A couple of steals keyed North Platte St. Patrick’s path to their first state tournament win since 2012.
The No. 2 Irish survived No. 9 Pleasanton 57-48 in overtime in a Class D-1 first-round game Thursday morning at Lincoln East High School.
Charles Aufdenkamp opened the extra session with a steal and layup, and Jack Heiss followed with another steal and two free throws to give NPSP (23-2) some breathing room.
Pleasanton’s season ends at 20-6.
The game was played in front of family members only, but both sides of the crowd brought good energy and noise.
St. Pat's will play either Laurel-Concord-Coleridge or Paxton at 9 a.m. Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
