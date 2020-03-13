Class D-1 boys: Laurel-C-C withstands North Platte SP's runs to earn semifinal triumph

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge raced to an early lead but had to withstand a couple of rallies by North Platte St. Patrick's to advance to Saturday's Class D-1 state title game in the boys state tournament.

After building double-digit leads in the first and second half, Laurel-C-C held off one final push by St. Patrick's to earn a 65-49 victory Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

St. Patrick's cut the margin to four points in the second quarter and after the Bears stretched it again, cut it to 45-41 when Dolan Branch completed a three-point play and then hit a pair of free throws. But Noah Schutte scored four quick points to help the Bears pull away again.

Laurel-C-C jumped to an 11-2 lead, counting on it's pressure defense to unsettle St. Patrick's. The first half was marred by 27 fouls on the two teams and 32 free-throw attempts.

Schutte led the Bears (25-5) with 28 points and Ty Erwin added 14. Jack Heiss led St. Patrick's (23-3) with 16 points and Branch had 12.

