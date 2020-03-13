Class D-2 boys: Falls City SH's 'D' stifles Parkview; Humphrey SF advances with balanced attack, pressure defense

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart isn’t the most experienced at playing zone defense, but the Irish certainly made it look easy Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Sacred Heart's defense shut down an athletic Parkview Christian team 63-41 to punch its ticket to Saturday’s Class D-2 boys state basketball championship.
Instead of going to their signature man-to-man defense, Irish coach Doug Goltz went against the grain, implementing a 2-3 zone to counteract the athletic, fast-paced Patriots.
“Our kids really followed the game plan,” Goltz said. “We don’t play a lot of zone defense, but we thought with their athleticism and jumping ability we’d be better off trying to use zone.”
It took some adjusting for the Irish, who fell behind early thanks to two three-pointers from Parkview Christian forward Jamie Juncal to go down 10-7 at the end of the first quarter. But once the second quarter began, Sacred Heart took off and couldn’t be stopped.
“Tyler (Witt) and Jarrot Simon are really good post players,” Goltz said. “Today, we saw some one-on-one matchups. They (Parkview) played behind the post a lot, so we were able to get it in there.”
Witt was the spark for the Irish. The senior post scored 13 of his game-high 15 points in the second quarter alone. Add in five more points from fellow forward Simon and a Sacred Heart defense that allowed only seven points in the quarter, and the Irish led 31-17 at halftime.
Things didn’t go much better for No. 4 Parkview in the third quarter. The Patriots scored only four points while the Irish pulled away to advance to their second state championship appearance in three years.
The Irish will face No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis in Saturday's title game at 4:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“You should see two teams, not saying there will be nerves, but their program and our program wanted to be in this game all year long,” said Goltz. “We’ve been here the last few years — they have to — and it’s just the kind of tradition and culture of both schools.”
Balance was key for No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis against No. 7 Mullen as the Flyers stormed their way to Saturday’s championship behind a 74-35 win against Mullen.
Aided by scoring from throughout the lineup, St. Francis overwhelmed the Broncos with a combination of athleticism and a full-court press defense. When Mullen did break the Flyer press, a physical man-to-man defense forced multiple errant shots from the Broncos, resulting in a 10-for-54 shooting performance.
“Our kids played so hard defensively,” said St. Francis coach Eric Kessler. “We were able to rotate some guys in, and the effort was just fun to watch. It’s nice to play well on a big stage like this.”
It was a different offensive display for the Flyers compared with their first-round win over Randolph on Thursday. In that game, Trevor and Tanner Pfeifer combined for 41 of 57 points, but against Mullen, 12 different players scored.
“It was a lot better today,” said Kessler. “Today we played very hard and we got a few things to fall early. Our seniors kind of set the tone early, and then once that happened, the snowball got going in the right way.”
The Flyers used their athleticism to drive to the basket and get multiple opportunities from the free-throw line. Combine that with forcing Bronco turnovers, and St. Francis was out to a 17-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Flyers extended their lead before halftime to 33-15 before Trevor Pfeifer took over in the third. Coming off the bench due to foul trouble, he hit two three-pointers and a layup to open the game up.
Trevor led all scorers with a game-high 16 points, including eight in the third quarter. Tanner Pfeifer finished with 11 points for St. Francis. Brandon Walker paced Mullen with 11 points.