Class D-2 boys: Falls City SH's 'D' stifles Parkview; Humphrey SF advances with balanced attack, pressure defense

Things didn’t go much better for No. 4 Parkview in the third quarter. The Patriots scored only four points while the Irish pulled away to advance to their second state championship appearance in three years.

The Irish will face No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis in Saturday's title game at 4:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“You should see two teams, not saying there will be nerves, but their program and our program wanted to be in this game all year long,” said Goltz. “We’ve been here the last few years — they have to — and it’s just the kind of tradition and culture of both schools.”

Balance was key for No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis against No. 7 Mullen as the Flyers stormed their way to Saturday’s championship behind a 74-35 win against Mullen.

Aided by scoring from throughout the lineup, St. Francis overwhelmed the Broncos with a combination of athleticism and a full-court press defense. When Mullen did break the Flyer press, a physical man-to-man defense forced multiple errant shots from the Broncos, resulting in a 10-for-54 shooting performance.

“Our kids played so hard defensively,” said St. Francis coach Eric Kessler. “We were able to rotate some guys in, and the effort was just fun to watch. It’s nice to play well on a big stage like this.”