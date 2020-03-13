Class D-2 boys: Falls City SH rolls through Parkview; Humphrey SF advances with balanced attack, pressure defense

It was a slow start for No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart, but once the second quarter started, the Irish bulldozed their way through No. 4 Parkview Christian 63-41 Friday at the Devaney Sports Center to clinch their spot in Saturday's Class D-2 boys basketball championship.
The inside presence of Tyler Witt and Jarrot Simon proved too much for the Patriots. Witt scored a game-high 15 points while Simon chipped in 13.
Jalen Curry led Parkview Christian with 13 points.
The Irish advanced to Saturday's title game, where they will face No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis at 4:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Humphrey St. Francis 74, Mullen 35: Balance was key for No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis oagainst No. 7 Mullen as the Flyers stormed their way to Saturday’s championship.
Aided by scoring from throughout the lineup, St. Francis overwhelmed the Broncos with a combination of athleticism and a full-court press defense. When Mullen did break the Flyer press, a physical man-to-man defense forced multiple errant shots from the Broncos, resulting in a 10-for-54 shooting performance.
“Our kids played so hard defensively,” said St. Francis head coach Eric Kessler. “We were able to rotate some guys in, and the effort was just fun to watch. It’s nice to play well on a big stage like this.”
It was a different offensive display for the Flyers compared to their first-round win over Randolph on Thursday. In that game, Trevor and Tanner Pfeifer combined for 41 of 57 points, but against Mullen, 12 different players scored.
“It was a lot better today,” said Kessler. “Today we played very hard and we got a few things to fall early. Our seniors kind of set the tone early, and then once that happened, the snowball got going in the right way.”
The Flyers used their athleticism to drive to the basket and get multiple opportunities from the free-throw line. Combine that with forcing Bronco turnovers, and St. Francis was out to a 17-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Flyers extended their lead before halftime to 33-15 before Trevor Pfeifer took over in the third. Coming off the bench due to foul trouble, he hit two three-pointers and a layup to open the game up.
Trevor led all scorers with a game-high 16 points, including eight in the third quarter. Tanner Pfeifer finished with 11 points for St. Francis. Brandon Walker paced Mullen with 11 points.