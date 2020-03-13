Class D-2 boys: Falls City SH rolls through Parkview; Humphrey SF advances with balanced attack, pressure defense

It was a different offensive display for the Flyers compared to their first-round win over Randolph on Thursday. In that game, Trevor and Tanner Pfeifer combined for 41 of 57 points, but against Mullen, 12 different players scored.

“It was a lot better today,” said Kessler. “Today we played very hard and we got a few things to fall early. Our seniors kind of set the tone early, and then once that happened, the snowball got going in the right way.”

The Flyers used their athleticism to drive to the basket and get multiple opportunities from the free-throw line. Combine that with forcing Bronco turnovers, and St. Francis was out to a 17-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Flyers extended their lead before halftime to 33-15 before Trevor Pfeifer took over in the third. Coming off the bench due to foul trouble, he hit two three-pointers and a layup to open the game up.

Trevor led all scorers with a game-high 16 points, including eight in the third quarter. Tanner Pfeifer finished with 11 points for St. Francis. Brandon Walker paced Mullen with 11 points.