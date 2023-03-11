After leading the entire game, C-2 No. 1 Freeman looked confident.

Even after No. 3 Amherst pulled within two possessions in the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run, the Falcons never wavered.

And even then, Hayden Jennings buried two three-pointers from the left corner to lead Freeman to its first state title since 2010 with a 53-35 win over the Broncos on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Freeman went through spurts offensive in the game, but none bigger than the 12-2 counterpunch in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Carter Niles led Freeman, scoring 13 points. Jennings and Taylan Vetrovsky each added 12. Vetrovsky snagged 10 rebounds too. Carter Ruse also had a 12 point, 12-rebound double-double.

Check back for updates to this story

Photos: The view from Championship Saturday at PBA