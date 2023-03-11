A year ago, Freeman's season ended at the hands of upset-minded Amherst.

It was a game the Falcons went back and watched numerous times. The players remember the losing feeling.

This time around, with everything on the line in the C-2 state championship, No. 1 Freeman got its revenge with a 53-35 win over the Broncos on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"It was definitely something that fueled us in the offseason," Carter Niles said. "We always look back on that game when we need some motivation. It felt amazing to come out on top."

Saturday was the complete performance for Freeman.

Amherst's point total was its lowest of the entire season. Four Falcons scored in double figures, led by 13 points from Niles.

It was another near-perfect game for Freeman in a near-perfect (29-1) season.

"I thought defensively we were really good," coach Jim McLaughlin said. "I thought the kids played hard early and we talked about how our defense travels."

The only hiccup for the Falcons in the title game came in the third quarter.

Amherst cut a once 15-point lead down to five with a 10-0 run to end the period.

But from there, it was all Falcons to end the game. An ensuing 12-2 run was capped off by a pair of three-pointers in the corner by Hayden Jennings.

"I thought the run to start the fourth quarter was really, really big," McLaughlin said. "Obviously, these guys stepped up, made some plays, we got buckets and were able to take that five-point lead and bump it back to double digits."

Outside of Niles and Jennings (12 points), Carter Ruse and Taylan Vetrovsky each posted 12-point double-doubles to lift the Falcons.

Saturday was particularly big for Ruse. He had already cemented his legacies amongst the best at Freeman. But he finally got his long-awaited championship.

"I remember in youth basketball doing stationary ball handling and they would say keep your eyes up," Ruse said. "I would just look at the banners and it's good. I don't know where the next one is going to go but at least that spot in the gym is filled."

Ruse's career in particular was ravaged by a knee injury and dealing with the pandemic.

Along the way, he said he learned a lot of valuable lessons like being a good teammate.

Ruse just hopes his community remembers him for his passion and work ethic.

"I want everyone to know that hard work and dedication does get somewhere," he said. "Success is on the other side of hard. I hope everyone can look at me when times are tough like he got through it.

"In the end, having a gold medal around my neck is the greatest feeling in the world and I would not trade that for everything."

It's Freeman's first state championship in basketball since 2010.

A perennially good program is rewarded with a title, but the Falcon seniors are hoping that this is just the start and that future teams know the expectations under McLaughlin.

"It's really cool to see the standards pay off that (McLaughlin) sets because none of us knew what it took," Ruse said. "It was good to see that all finally pay off and so he can look at the future generations and say you watch the 2022-2023 teams. Those are the standards and I can't wait to watch what the future standards continue to do."

