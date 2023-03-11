A year ago, Freeman's season ended at the hands of upset-minded Amherst.
It was a game the Falcons went back and watched numerous times. The players remember the losing feeling.
This time around, with everything on the line in the C-2 state championship, No. 1 Freeman got its revenge with a 53-35 win over the Broncos on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"It was definitely something that fueled us in the offseason," Carter Niles said. "We always look back on that game when we need some motivation. It felt amazing to come out on top."
Saturday was the complete performance for Freeman.
Amherst's point total was its lowest of the entire season. Four Falcons scored in double figures, led by 13 points from Niles.
It was another near-perfect game for Freeman in a near-perfect (29-1) season.
"I thought defensively we were really good," coach Jim McLaughlin said. "I thought the kids played hard early and we talked about how our defense travels."
The only hiccup for the Falcons in the title game came in the third quarter.
Amherst cut a once 15-point lead down to five with a 10-0 run to end the period.
But from there, it was all Falcons to end the game. An ensuing 12-2 run was capped off by a pair of three-pointers in the corner by Hayden Jennings.
"I thought the run to start the fourth quarter was really, really big," McLaughlin said. "Obviously, these guys stepped up, made some plays, we got buckets and were able to take that five-point lead and bump it back to double digits."
Outside of Niles and Jennings (12 points), Carter Ruse and Taylan Vetrovsky each posted 12-point double-doubles to lift the Falcons.
Saturday was particularly big for Ruse. He had already cemented his legacies amongst the best at Freeman. But he finally got his long-awaited championship.
"I remember in youth basketball doing stationary ball handling and they would say keep your eyes up," Ruse said. "I would just look at the banners and it's good. I don't know where the next one is going to go but at least that spot in the gym is filled."
Ruse's career in particular was ravaged by a knee injury and dealing with the pandemic.
Along the way, he said he learned a lot of valuable lessons like being a good teammate.
Ruse just hopes his community remembers him for his passion and work ethic.
"I want everyone to know that hard work and dedication does get somewhere," he said. "Success is on the other side of hard. I hope everyone can look at me when times are tough like he got through it.
"In the end, having a gold medal around my neck is the greatest feeling in the world and I would not trade that for everything."
It's Freeman's first state championship in basketball since 2010.
A perennially good program is rewarded with a title, but the Falcon seniors are hoping that this is just the start and that future teams know the expectations under McLaughlin.
"It's really cool to see the standards pay off that (McLaughlin) sets because none of us knew what it took," Ruse said. "It was good to see that all finally pay off and so he can look at the future generations and say you watch the 2022-2023 teams. Those are the standards and I can't wait to watch what the future standards continue to do."
Photos: The view from Championship Saturday at PBA
Bellevue West's Isaiah Wraggs-McMorrris pushes his way past Millard North's Luke Davis on his way to the basket in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Camden Monie tries to block a shot attempt by Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Paxon Piatkowski hands Jacob Martin back his shoe after it came off during play in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Derek Rollins waits along with his teammates while Bellevue West cuts down the nets after the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Derek Rollins holds back tears as his team is awarded their second place medals after the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Jacob Martin waits for his name to be called for second place medals after his teams loss to Bellevue West during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Elijah Gaeth attempts to score over Bellevue West's Robert Garcia in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Paxon Piatkowski scores from under the basket against Bellevue West in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jacob Ajang celebrates after Josiah Dotzler reacts to scoring while being fouled in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Steven Poulicek celebrates a three by pointing toward his teams bench in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (right) scores in an open lane past Millard North's Neal Mosser in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner reacts following a three-point shot in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson fights to the basket while defended by Millard North's Elijah Gaeth in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler dribble the ball up court in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (right) celebrates as he comes off the court in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler and Millard North's Derek Rollins vie for the same reboud in the second half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Jacob Ajang and Josiah Dotzler walk off the court with their trophy after the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard hugs senior Josiah Dotzler after winning the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West senior Josiah Dotzler swings the net following the Thunderbirds' win against Millard North in the Class A state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates with their student section following their win over Millard North in during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Steven Poulicek is blocked by Millard North's Neal Mosser in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Derek Rollins (center) vies for a loose ball against Bellevue West's Eldon Turner (left) and Robert Garcia in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West's Robert Garcia scores a layup ahead of a block attempt by Millard North's Neal Mosser in the first half during the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky (left) celebrates as his team maintains the lead in the final minutes of the second half against Amherst during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Young Freeman fans cheer on their team during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Amherst's Scout Simmons attempts to stop Freeman's Carter Ruse on a scoring drive in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
(from left) Amherst's Tayje Hadwiger and Nolan Eloe try to stop Freeman's Carter Ruse from scoring a layup during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Amherst student Ian Hughes (bottom) plays the drums with a little help from his friends before the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman head coach Jim McLaughlin calls out a play to his players on the court in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The Freeman bench celebrates after scoring a three over Amherst in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Amherst's Nolan Eloe tries to stop Freeman's Hudson Vetrovsky from scoring a three in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Carter Ruse tips the ball away from Amherst's Austin Adelung in the second half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Kolby Mahler (first left) hugs Carter Niles as their team celebrates winning the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky (back center) embraces Brandon Jurgens after they were pulled fro the floor in the final minute of the game against Amherst during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Freeman head coach Jim McLaughlin hugs Carter Ruse as he exits the floor just before the end of the game against Amherst during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky scores a layup past Amherst defenders in the first half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Amherst's Nolan Eloe chases down Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky as he dribbles the ball down court in the first half during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (34) lays the ball in against Platteview as Brock Scholl (44) watches during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (34) lays the ball in against Platteview's Tarin Riley during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic celebrates after defeating Platteview in the 2023 Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Justin Ferrin prepares to climb the ladder to cut down the arena nets after defeating Platteview in the 2023 Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Brock Scholl (44) reacts after an and-one call against Platteview's Cael Wichman (11) during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Connor Millikan (2) grabs a rebound in midair while his hair flies upward during a Class B state tournament championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Brock Scholl (44) reaches for a loose ball against Platteview's Ezra Stewart (0) as Jack Healey (back) reaches in from behind during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (right) fights for a rebound against Reiman Zebert (40) during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (right) drives to the rim against Platteview's Connor Millikan (2) during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Trey Moseman (5) holds up three fingers after hitting a three-point shot against Omaha Skutt Catholic during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Brock Scholl (44) dunks against Platteview's Connor Millikan (2) and Reiman Zebert (right) during the Class B state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Platteview's Connor Millikan (left) flies to the rim for a layup against Omaha Skutt Catholic's Gabriel Edstrand (20) during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Trey Moseman (5) lets some spit fly while reacting to a play against Omaha Skutt Catholic during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Platteview's Connor Millikan (middle) fires a shot off against Omaha Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack (34) as Ezra Stewart (0) looks on during a Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (10) waves a cut-down basketball net in the air to celebrate defeating Auburn in the 2023 Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood is handed the championship trophy after defeating Auburn in the 2023 Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs reacts after a no-call by the referee crew during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game against Auburn on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs watches an offensive possession during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game against Auburn on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (24) lays the ball in against Auburn's Carson Leslie (back) during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs signals to his defense during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in the Class C-1 state championship on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (10) lays the ball in against Auburn's Skyler Roybal (24) during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs (right) smiles after leading the Bluejays to back-to-back state titles as Ty Carey (left) smiles after defeating Auburn in a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Brooks Kissinger (right) embraces Drake Zimmerman (5) while being subbed off as Cougar Konzem (24) high fives teammates during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game against Auburn on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in a a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in a a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood celebrates after defeating Auburn in a a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Luke Clark (right) lays the ball in against Auburn's Austin Lavigne (left) and Maverick Binder (back) during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs communicates with his defense during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game against Auburn on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Auburn's Payton Boden (5) shoots a jumpshot over Ashland-Greenwood's Caeden Bridges (4) during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (right) blocks a shot from Auburn's Skyler Roybal during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Sloan Pelican (right) embraces head coach Lucas Dalinghaus (left) after defeating North Platte St. Patrick's in a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patick's Brecken Erickson (15) gestures to a teammate after a turnover during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game against Johnson-Brock on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Sloan Pelican (3) holds up a piece of the net after defeating North Platte St. Patrick's in a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Nicholas Parriott (middle) smiles after defeating North Platte St. Patrick's in a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patrick's Zarek Branch (12) shoots a jump shot over Johnson-Brock's Chase VanWinkle (10) and Nicholas Parriott (22) during the Class D-1 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
North Platte St. Patricks' Logan Winder (11) reacts after an Irish run against Johnson-Brock during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patricks' Zarek Branch (12) jumps up for layup against Johnson-Brock's Jalen Behrends (21) as Sloan Pelican (3) looks on during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Lane Buchmeier (23) shoots a jumpshot over North Platte St. Patricks' Samuel Troshynski (20) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Johnson-Brock's Sloan Pelican (3) lays the ball in against North Platte St. Patricks' Andrew Brosius (1) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patricks' William Moats (23) shoots a jumpshot over Johnson-Brock's Jalen Behrends (21) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Platte St. Patricks' Brecken Erickson (15) lays the ball in against Johnson-Brock's Casen Dalinghaus (13) during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
during a Class D-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
