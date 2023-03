Class C-2 No. 1 Freeman has cruised the entire season. And it was no different Friday in the state semifinals.

The Falcons led wire-to-wire in a 63-45 win over No. 4 Cedar Catholic at the Devaney Sports Center.

Carter Niles led Freeman in scoring with 21 points and Tayaln Vetrovsky had 18.

The Falcons took the lead in the first quarter off a pair of and-ones from Niles and Hudson Vetrovsky. Carter Ruse hit a three at the first quarter buzzer to make it an eight-point game and it never became closer.

It's Freeman's first state championship game appearance since 2015.

