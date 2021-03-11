Class C-2 boys: With big addition to lineup, GICC looks for big finish after coming up short in 2020

Grand Island Central Catholic had the talent to get back to Championship Saturday. And the motivation.
A fast start Thursday evening against Hartington Cedar Catholic propelled the Crusaders into the state championship game for a second straight March.
Brothers Gil and Dei Jengmer combined for 25 points, including 11 in the first quarter, to spark top-ranked GICC to a 73-40 victory against No. 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the Class C-2 semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"We came up one game short a year ago, pretty much the same players (back)," GICC coach Tino Martinez said. "Where that ends up I don't know. We've got a lot to work to do between now and (Saturday), but we definitely wanted to be in that opportunity to play for a state championship."
As Martinez said, the Crusaders (24-4) returned many pieces from last year's team that lost to BRLD in the final at PBA.
A big difference, literally, this year is 6-foot-8 junior Gil Jengmer, who played sparingly last year as he learned Martinez's system and style. He finished with a team-high 13 points — and had a monster jam in the third quarter — against Hartington Cedar Catholic, and he and his brother combined for their team's first 11 points of the game.
Dei Jengmer, a 6-9 senior, finished with 12 points.
"I feel we're just touching the surface where he's going to be as far as how good a player he can become," Martinez said of Gil Jengmer. "He's a sponge when it comes to learning (and) he'll be in the gym as much as he wants."
The Jengmer brothers also affected Thursday's game on the defensive end, altering shots and forcing the Trojans to take a lot of tough attempts in the paint.
"And they're good," Hartington Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen said. "They're not just 6-8, 6-9 kids standing there. they finish very well and are very efficient. We just put our two biggest kids on them and battled with them. I thought we did a better job in the second half."
Behind a pair of big runs, GICC jolted to leads of 26-6 and 37-12 behind a balanced attack while the Trojans (20-7) struggled shooting. They misfired on 12 of their first 13 shots.
"They played a lot of games in low scores this year and I didn't want to get into a 30-possession game, so getting the lead, starting off the way we did, having another stretch there in the first half I thought was important," Martinez said.
Junior Tate Thoene led Cedar Catholic with 18 points, including four three-pointers.
Russell Martinez added 11 points, including three threes for GICC, which is seeking its first state championship since winning Class C-1 in 2000.