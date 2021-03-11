Class C-2 boys: With big addition to lineup, GICC looks for big finish after coming up short in 2020

"I feel we're just touching the surface where he's going to be as far as how good a player he can become," Martinez said of Gil Jengmer. "He's a sponge when it comes to learning (and) he'll be in the gym as much as he wants."

The Jengmer brothers also affected Thursday's game on the defensive end, altering shots and forcing the Trojans to take a lot of tough attempts in the paint.

"And they're good," Hartington Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen said. "They're not just 6-8, 6-9 kids standing there. they finish very well and are very efficient. We just put our two biggest kids on them and battled with them. I thought we did a better job in the second half."

Behind a pair of big runs, GICC jolted to leads of 26-6 and 37-12 behind a balanced attack while the Trojans (20-7) struggled shooting. They misfired on 12 of their first 13 shots.

"They played a lot of games in low scores this year and I didn't want to get into a 30-possession game, so getting the lead, starting off the way we did, having another stretch there in the first half I thought was important," Martinez said.

Junior Tate Thoene led Cedar Catholic with 18 points, including four three-pointers.