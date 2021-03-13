Class C-2 boys: Tough schedule made GICC a tough out in Lincoln as Crusaders win first state title since 2000

"That’s why we built it that way on that reason, so we hope that it prepares us," Martinez said. "So, we knew those type of games were going to prepare us for the toughest things we would face in the postseason as far as the C-2 looks."

Those top encounters certainly helped the Crusaders throughout the C-2 championship game as Grand Island CC had to deal with the all-state ability of Chieftain star Brady Timm, who scored a game-high 21 points.

Even so, it was the support of Timm that was lacking as the next leading scorers only mustered six points each as Yutan failed to convert on offensive chances consistently while shooting only 24% from the field and 5-for-28 in the second half.

Ultimately, it was the inside presence of the Crusaders' posts, Gil (6-foot-8) and Dei Jengmer (6-9), that made the difference, nabbing 12 offensive rebounds compared to the Chieftains' five.

“It was an emphasis and Yutan did a really good job of playing physical inside there,” said Martinez on their game plan. " ... but definitely I think we wore them down and shoving those guys like Dei and Gil for four quarters is a tough task."