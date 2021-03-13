Class C-2 boys: Tough schedule made GICC a tough out in Lincoln as Crusaders win first state title since 2000

Grand Island Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez knows how to schedule tough teams.
Not only does he schedule top competition for the Heartland Hoops Classic, but also for his Crusader squad.
Using that experience, No. 1 Grand Island CC ran past No. 2 Yutan, using a 19-4 run in the third quarter and getting eight different scorers involved in a 55-34 victory in the Class C-2 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The victory clinched the Crusaders' first state crown since 2000.
It also avenged the loss the Crusaders suffered last year at the hands of BRLD in the C-2 final. It was a much different postgame news conference this time around.
"It’s a very satisfying moment for us," Martinez said. "We sat here a year ago and had a more somber press conference, and so the feeling that we are sitting here with today is a much better feeling."
For some teams, it’s a wake-up call when they arrive at the state tournament in terms of competition, but with how difficult a schedule Grand Island CC faced this season, it felt right at home.
Over the course of the season, the Crusaders took on five separate teams that qualified for state, including Kearney Catholic twice, Omaha Skutt, Lincoln Pius X and C-1 state runner-up Adams Central. As a result, Grand Island CC was battle-ready.
"That’s why we built it that way on that reason, so we hope that it prepares us," Martinez said. "So, we knew those type of games were going to prepare us for the toughest things we would face in the postseason as far as the C-2 looks."
Those top encounters certainly helped the Crusaders throughout the C-2 championship game as Grand Island CC had to deal with the all-state ability of Chieftain star Brady Timm, who scored a game-high 21 points.
Even so, it was the support of Timm that was lacking as the next leading scorers only mustered six points each as Yutan failed to convert on offensive chances consistently while shooting only 24% from the field and 5-for-28 in the second half.
Ultimately, it was the inside presence of the Crusaders' posts, Gil (6-foot-8) and Dei Jengmer (6-9), that made the difference, nabbing 12 offensive rebounds compared to the Chieftains' five.
“It was an emphasis and Yutan did a really good job of playing physical inside there,” said Martinez on their game plan. " ... but definitely I think we wore them down and shoving those guys like Dei and Gil for four quarters is a tough task."
The Jengmer brothers proved to be effective, as Dei managed a game-high 12 points and seven rebounds while Gil added eight points and seven rebounds. It was special for Dei as he gets to graduate knowing he won a state title with his brother.
“It’s a special moment because we’re brothers,” the older brother said. "My senior year, my last year we got a state championship and hats off to him (Gil); he’s been in the gym and he’s improved."
Not only is this the first state title since 2000 for Grand Island CC, but the first boys basketball state championship for the community since Grand Island accomplished the feat in 2002. Martinez thinks that’s because results are finally reflecting the quality of basketball in the Grand Island area.
“It’s a big community view, boosted all three schools," he said. "So, I think it just speaks to how good basketball is being played in Grand Island right now."