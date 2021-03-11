Class C-2 boys: Timm hits his perfect shot with less than 3 seconds left to lift Yutan past BRLD

Brady Timm knew exactly what shot he wanted to take.

Years of driving full steam into the lane, stopping and pulling up made that shot one of the deadliest in the all-state guard’s arsenal. Despite a tied game, a deafening arena and a defender right in his face, the shot went exactly how it had gone hundreds of times before — a swish.

Timm’s game-winning shot with under 3 seconds left sealed No. 2 Yutan’s 49-47 victory over No. 3 BRLD in the semifinals of the Class C-2 boys state tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"I’ve been practicing that shot since I was like 3 years old," Timm said. "That’s all I wanted to do; make a shot here on this big stage and send our team to a state championship."

In the buildup to the C-2 semifinal, Yutan coach Jesse Gardner hardly needed to motivate his group, which had all the fire they needed. The Chieftains had unfinished business with BRLD (19-5) after their loss to the Wolverines in the 2019 title game.

A heartbreaking triple-overtime loss in the state semifinals a year ago only served to further Yutan’s (24-2) fighting spirit. Despite its 19-9 start during the first quarter, Yutan had to respond to a 25-9 BRLD comeback run that spanned into the third quarter.