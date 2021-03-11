Class C-2 boys: Timm hits his perfect shot with less than 3 seconds left to lift Yutan past BRLD

Brady Timm knew exactly what shot he wanted to take.
Years of driving full steam into the lane, stopping and pulling up made that shot one of the deadliest in the all-state guard’s arsenal. Despite a tied game, a deafening arena and a defender right in his face, the shot went exactly how it had gone hundreds of times before — a swish.
Timm’s game-winning shot with under 3 seconds left sealed No. 2 Yutan’s 49-47 victory over No. 3 BRLD in the semifinals of the Class C-2 boys state tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"I’ve been practicing that shot since I was like 3 years old," Timm said. "That’s all I wanted to do; make a shot here on this big stage and send our team to a state championship."
In the buildup to the C-2 semifinal, Yutan coach Jesse Gardner hardly needed to motivate his group, which had all the fire they needed. The Chieftains had unfinished business with BRLD (19-5) after their loss to the Wolverines in the 2019 title game.
A heartbreaking triple-overtime loss in the state semifinals a year ago only served to further Yutan’s (24-2) fighting spirit. Despite its 19-9 start during the first quarter, Yutan had to respond to a 25-9 BRLD comeback run that spanned into the third quarter.
Led by its own all-state point guard, senior Lucas Vogt, the two-time defending state champion Wolverines managed to take a 41-31 lead in the third quarter. Senior Dylan Beutler led BRLD with a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double, but Vogt’s nine points and eight assists were just as important.
Timm and Vogt have had their battles over the past few seasons, but this round belonged to Timm. His long three-pointer sparked Yutan’s third-quarter surge, and he scored the team’s final eight points to close out the win.
"It’s what you dream of, going up against the top guards in C-2," Timm said. "Hats off to him (Vogt), he played excellent defense and made some tough shots. I finally got the better of him."
After the final horn sounded, the entire Yutan team sprinted over to its student section for a celebration. The Chieftains’ only state title in school history may have come all the way back in 1924, but Yutan will have its shot at hardware on Saturday.
As fate would have it, the opponent from last season’s triple-overtime loss, Grand Island CC, awaits in the finals.
"My sophomore year, we kind of just made it and it didn’t really feel like we could win it," Timm said. "I always wanted to get back; this group of guys deserves it and this town deserves it."