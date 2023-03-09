Carter Siems scored 30 points to lead Class C-2 No. 5-rated Tri County past Doniphan-Trumbull 56-41 in the first round of the state tournament Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Entering the fourth quarter down by four, Tri County outscored the Cardinals 26-7 in the final period, including an 8-0 run to open the quarter.

Caden Bailes sealed the game with a three-pointer with three minutes left.

The Trojans are into the semifinals for just the second time ever, and the first time since 1988.

Amherst 57, Norfolk Catholic 49: Class C-2 No. 3-rated Amherst defeated No. 7 Norfolk Catholic 57-49 in overtime in the first round of the state tournament Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Broncos forced a turnover in the backcourt and a Carter Riessland bucket gave Amherst the lead with a minute left.

The Knights tied it seconds later after Karter Kerkman was fouled on layup attempt. Kerkman made just 1 of 2 attempts.

Austin Adelung's three-pointer in the opening seconds of overtime gave Amherst all the separation they needed, winning the extra period, 10-2. It was Adelung's first points of the game.

