Carter Ruse scored nine consecutive points in a 18-4 run for No. 1 Freeman and the Falcons took care of No. 10 Gordon-Rushville 52-20 early Wednesday in the opening round of the C-2 tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
Ruse finished with 18 points, after an 11-point first quarter and Taylan Vetrovsky added 15 for the Falcons (27-1).
Freeman faces the winner of No. 4 Cedar Catholic/No. 6 Elkhorn Valley Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Devaney.
Tim Gray
Lincoln Stars/Lincoln Saltdogs reporter
