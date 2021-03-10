Class C-2 boys: Quick hits as Hastings CC, GICC's advance to the semifinals

A quick recap from Hartington Cedar Catholic's thrilling first-round win.

What happened: Hartington CC mounted a rally in the fourth quarter for a 40-37 victory over Freeman on Wednesday at Lincoln Northeast in a Class C-2 first-round game.

How it happened: Myles Thoene gave Hartington CC the lead on a three-pointer with 1:26 left and added two free throws to score the final five points for the Trojans.

Worth noting: It is the first state tournament for both Hartington CC and Freeman since 2015.

What’s next: Hartington CC advances to the state semifinals to face No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Freeman ends the the season 21-5.

No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Tri County 29

What happened: No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic defeated Tri County 58-29 in the Class C-2 state tournament Wednesday at Lincoln Northeast.

How it happened: The Crusaders held a towering height advantage in the paint with Gil and Dei Jengmer leading to a combined 25 points.