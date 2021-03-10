Class C-2 boys: Myles Thoene says 'somebody had to make a play,' and does it himself to power Hartington CC; GICC advances, too

Freeman's Josiah Wallman had the hot hand Wednesday with five three-pointers, but it was Hartington Cedar Catholic that had the hot finish.
The No. 10 Trojans (20-6) mounted a fourth-quarter rally that was punctuated by Myles Thoene's go-ahead three-pointer with 1 minute, 26 seconds left. Hartington Cedar Catholic held on for a 40-37 win in a Class C-1 boys state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
“Somebody had to make a play and we were just so close the whole game to getting over the hump and getting the lead back,” Thoene said. “I was open, so I took the shot and it went in. That's what we work for.”
It was not the only time the Trojans battled back — they also erased a 16-8 first-quarter deficit after Wallman hit four three-pointers in the opening frame.
“We kept working,” Hartington CC coach Matt Steffen said. “I think our press was giving (Freeman) trouble the whole game. We really emphasized in trying to put some pressure on them without giving up any easy baskets on the back end. We finally hit some shots and I think they were pretty hot early on, for sure. I'm sure (Wallman) is capable of shooting that way, but we played really well today.”
It was the first time for Hartington CC and Freeman in the state tournament since 2015. The Trojans advance to take on No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic in Thursday's semifinals.
The Crusaders have reached state in four consecutive seasons, including last year's runner-up finish.
GICC advanced with a 58-29 victory over Tri County, also played at Northeast.
“I talked during the week, having experience down here doesn't necessarily guarantee you a victory,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “Nor does it guarantee you a loss. But we do have the experience and we had to use knowledge of how the day is going to go in our favor.
“I remember coming down here our first year and we felt rushed. … We didn't have that (Wednesday) and I think that is a benefit when you know how the day is going to go. It was smooth for us in pregame and so I felt like we were under a good mindset and ready to go.”
Grand Island CC and Hartington CC will square off at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.