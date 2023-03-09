Carter Ruse scored nine consecutive points in a 18-4 run for No. 1 Freeman and the Falcons took care of No. 10 Gordon-Rushville 52-20 early Wednesday in the opening round of the C-2 tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.

Ruse finished with 18 points, after an 11-point first quarter and Taylan Vetrovsky added 15 for the Falcons (27-1).

Cedar Catholic 59, Elkhorn Valley 50: A steady dose of Tyan Baller helped carry No. 4 Cedar Catholic on Wednesday at the Devaney Center in C-2 state tournament action.

The Trojans had to stave off a late rally by the Falcons again. The two teams met Feb. 11 in a 65-60 favor of Cedar Catholic.

Elkhorn Valley cut the deficit to 58-50 with under a minute to play but could not get any closer.

Baller led the way with 19 points and hit an early three-pointer in the fourth quarter to slow the Falcons' momentum.

Cedar Catholic will face No. 1 Freeman Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Devaney.