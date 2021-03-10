Class C-2 boys: BRLD advances past Bridgeport to face Yutan, and 'has a little fun' along the way

When Class C-2 No. 3 BRLD is up big, the Wolverines have a plan.
“Have a little fun,” Lucas Vogt says.
Vogt put both the BRLD and Bridgeport fans on notice with a one-handed, alley-oop dunk on a pass from Dylan Beutler midway through the fourth quarter that helped the Wolverines put away the Bulldogs for good 59-43 in a C-2 first-round state tournament game at Lincoln Northeast High School.
“We do that all the time in practice,” Vogt said. “(Beutler) just kind of gave me the look and I went up. It was a big momentum shift. We were up by 10 or 11 (points) and they just kind of kept knick-knacking at us and getting back (into the game).”
Vogt, who left briefly in the third quarter with a leg injury, scored 12 points for the two-time defending C-2 state champions, while Beutler finished with a team-high 14 points. BRLD is looking to make its fourth consecutive state finals appearance and capture a third straight title.
Toriano Bohannon picked up the scoring for the Wolverines with two clutch three-pointers in the quarter to help BRLD to a 41-36 lead.
The Wolverines had a little bit of trouble with Bridgeport early on as the Bulldogs kept nipping at their heels and tied the game (25-25) with a buzzer-beating three-pointer at halftime from Braxten Swires.
Brady Timm and his No. 2 Yutan teammates sat in the Northeast rafters and watched who their next opponent would be following a 63-43 victory over Chase County on Wednesday.
Timm, who finished with a game-high 23 points, said it does not matter who the Chieftains play Thursday, but he had his pick.
“BRLD is the two-time defending state champions, so you kind of want to play them,” Timm said. “We want to beat the best of the best and we want to make sure they get knocked off by us.”
Yutan had no trouble with the Longhorns, who finished the season 16-9, going on a 24-12 run in the second quarter to pull away.
Timm, the 5-foot-10 senior guard, admits he did not play his best in the first half, but still finished with 12 of his 23 points through two quarters. He added 11 in the third quarter alone.
Samuel Peterson helped out in the scoring department and complemented Timm's offensive production with 16 points.
Yutan and the Wolverines will face BRLD in Thursday's semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 8:30 p.m.