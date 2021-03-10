Class C-2 boys: BRLD advances past Bridgeport to face Yutan, and 'has a little fun' along the way

When Class C-2 No. 3 BRLD is up big, the Wolverines have a plan.

“Have a little fun,” Lucas Vogt says.

Vogt put both the BRLD and Bridgeport fans on notice with a one-handed, alley-oop dunk on a pass from Dylan Beutler midway through the fourth quarter that helped the Wolverines put away the Bulldogs for good 59-43 in a C-2 first-round state tournament game at Lincoln Northeast High School.

“We do that all the time in practice,” Vogt said. “(Beutler) just kind of gave me the look and I went up. It was a big momentum shift. We were up by 10 or 11 (points) and they just kind of kept knick-knacking at us and getting back (into the game).”

Vogt, who left briefly in the third quarter with a leg injury, scored 12 points for the two-time defending C-2 state champions, while Beutler finished with a team-high 14 points. BRLD is looking to make its fourth consecutive state finals appearance and capture a third straight title.

Toriano Bohannon picked up the scoring for the Wolverines with two clutch three-pointers in the quarter to help BRLD to a 41-36 lead.