Class C-2 No. 3-rated Amherst defeated No. 7 Norfolk Catholic 57-49 in overtime in the first round of the state tournament Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Broncos forced a turnover in the backcourt and a Carter Riessland bucket gave Amherst the lead with a minute left.

The Knights tied it seconds later after Karter Kerkman was fouled on layup attempt. Kerkman made just 1 of 2 attempts.

Austin Adelung's three-pointer in the opening seconds of overtime gave Amherst all the separation they needed, winning the extra period, 10-2. It was Adelung's first points of the game.

