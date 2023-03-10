Amherst did not need a whole lot on Friday offensively to advance.

The Broncos held Carter Siems and Tri County in check all afternoon, defeating the Trojans 36-19 at the Devaney Sports Center.

Amherst outscored Tri County 10-0 in the first quarter and never trailed.

The Trojans made things interesting in the third quarter, cutting a once 13-point lead down to four. Amherst responded with a 9-0 run to put the game away.

Tayje Hadwiger led the Broncos with 15 points. Siems had five for Tri County.

Amherst will face Freeman in the Broncos' first finals appearance since 1987.

Check back for updates to this story

Photos: Semifinals Friday at the boys state basketball tournament Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10 Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10