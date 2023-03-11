Jacob Mohs said Friday it wouldn't be a 19-point game again when his Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays took on Auburn for the Class C-1 state title.

Turns out he was right.

The Bluejays led from the start in a record-setting performance, winning their second consecutive state championship 54-24 over Auburn Saturday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Auburn's 24 points are the fewest scored in a championship game since Nebraska went to six classes in 1984. The Bluejays' 30-point margin of victory is the largest ever in C-1. Over three games in Lincoln, Ashland-Greenwood allowed a total of 72 points.

"As coaches we hold them to a high standard. And we held them accountable to a lot of things that maybe some coaches or teams don't do elsewhere. Because we knew, when you get to late February and these games in March, there's certain things you have to do," Mohs said.

"There's not much to critique after this game."

One day after holding Ogallala to 20 points in the semifinals, Ashland-Greenwood (27-2) was nearly as dominant again Saturday.

After that Ogallala game, Mohs said he expected a much closer contest than the 55-36 victory his team picked up over Auburn in early January.

Instead, the Bluejays shot 58% from the floor and committed just three turnovers, outscoring Auburn 32-12 in the second half.

"If that game could have been about a four-point game at halftime, then we had a shot," Auburn coach Jim Weeks said. "After that, we have to get out and play by their rules. At times it was men against boys on the perimeter."

Cougar Konzem was 6-for-6 from the field for 13 points for Ashland-Greenwood. Brooks Kissinger finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for A-G, which out-rebounded Auburn 26-14. Both players were starters on last year's title team.

"They're both awesome," Konzem said. "But I'd say this one's probably a little more special because it's your senior year, and you don't have any more chances at it."

Auburn (21-7), playing in its fifth consecutive championship game and the first as a No. 8 seed, finished 8-for-27 (29.6%) from the floor. Payton Boden led Auburn with seven points. He was one of just two Bulldogs to make more than one field goal.

Ashland-Greenwood scored six of the game's first seven points, led 11-4 after one quarter, and Auburn got no closer the rest of the way.

"All three games here we got a good start, we got up early," said junior guard Dane Jacobsen. "Especially against Auburn, once you get up early, they have to start playing faster.

"As you know, Jim Weeks is always slowing it down, blowing his whistle, I don't even know what he's doing So just forcing them to speed it up a little bit."

Saturday's game was a far cry from the drama of last season, when Ashland-Greenwood hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Auburn 36-33.

The teams played by Auburn's rules in that game. This time, Ashland-Greenwood set the terms.

"I think eventually it just speeds them up," Kissinger said. "And when we're defending for 30-second, 40-second possessions, they're going to try and force something up, and that's when we're really good."

