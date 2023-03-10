Chris Basnett and Colton Stone are back with the latest episode of the Prep Extra Podcast to recap the girls state basketball tournament and look ahead to the boys action.
A near-perfect defensive performance means a rematch in the Class C-1 state title game.
Ashland-Greenwood suffocated previously unbeaten Ogallala Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena, holding the high-flying Indians more than 50 points below their season average in a 50-20 victory in the C-1 semifinals.
Ogallala (27-1) came in averaging about 73 points per game, and hadn't scored fewer than 60 in a game all season.
But the Indians started Friday's game 1-for-12 from the field, and Ashland-Greenwood only tightened the vice from there.
Dane Jacobsen scored 16 points for Ashland-Greenwood (26-2). Harry Caskey finished with 13 for Ogallala.
Next up for the Jays will be a rematch of last year's classic title game with Auburn, which Ashland-Greenwood won with a buzzer-beating three-pointer.
Check back for updates to this story
Photos: Semifinals Friday at the boys state basketball tournament
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Maverick Binder (3) makes a shot under pressure from Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Skyler Roybal tips the ball during a Class C-1 state tournament game against Omaha Concordia, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Omaha Concordia's Elliott Wilson (center right) strips the ball off the hands of Auburn's Maverick Binder during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's head coach Jim Weeks looks on during a Class C-1 state tournament game against Omaha Concordia on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Carson Leslie (right) holds onto the ball under pressure from Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Carson Leslie puts points on the board next to Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty (left) and Andrew Kulus during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Omaha Concordia's Carter Sunde (left) defends against Auburn's Nixon Ligouri during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Carson Leslie celebrates his score against Omaha Concordia at the end of third quarter during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Carson Leslie picks up a rebound against Omaha Concordia during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Omaha Concordia's Carter Sunde (23) makes a shot under pressure from Auburn's Carson Leslie during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Maverick Binder (3) celebrates the win against Omaha Concordia during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Skyler Roybal (left) competes for the ball with Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Omaha Concordia vs. Auburn, 3.10
Auburn's Carson Leslie tries to put points on the board as he is defended by Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Reach the writer at (402) 473-7436 or
cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisBasnettLJS.
.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!