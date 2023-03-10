A near-perfect defensive performance means a rematch in the Class C-1 state title game.

Ashland-Greenwood suffocated previously unbeaten Ogallala Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena, holding the high-flying Indians more than 50 points below their season average in a 50-20 victory in the C-1 semifinals.

Ogallala (27-1) came in averaging about 73 points per game, and hadn't scored fewer than 60 in a game all season.

But the Indians started Friday's game 1-for-12 from the field, and Ashland-Greenwood only tightened the vice from there.

Dane Jacobsen scored 16 points for Ashland-Greenwood (26-2). Harry Caskey finished with 13 for Ogallala.

Next up for the Jays will be a rematch of last year's classic title game with Auburn, which Ashland-Greenwood won with a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

