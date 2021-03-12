Class C-1 boys: Stitches and a hot hand, Bohlen's threes help set tone for Adams Central

"It was good to get that day of rest," Foster said. "We were a little banged up and a couple guys were sick, so we were so thankful (for the extra day)."

A balanced scoring attack allowed Adams Central to take a 26-12 lead into intermission and never allow the Blue Devils to get closer than the final 12-point margin in the second half. Bohlen nailed threes to start both the third and fourth quarters.

For Cam Foster and Tyler Slechta, Saturday’s championship game is one more opportunity for a gold medal in their senior year. They were key members of the Patriots’ football team that reached the championship round of the playoffs before falling to Pierce.

"This is surreal; it’s hard to comprehend," Slechta said.

"It’s everything you can ask for in your senior year," said Cam Foster, the coach’s son. "You want to be in championship games where you can show all the work you’ve put in."

Adams Central, which finished third at the state basketball tournament a year ago, hasn’t played Auburn in any of its three recent state appearances.