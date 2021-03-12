Class C-1 boys: Poise — and the words of John Cook — help top-ranked Auburn outlast Concordia in 2OT

Auburn led 19-11 late in the second quarter, and scored early in the third quarter to take a 21-13 advantage before falling into a long scoring drought. The Bulldogs didn't score again until Binder hit a three-pointer with 4:41 remaining to cut the Mustang lead to one.

After Karsten Mathsen made a three to give Omaha Concordia a three-point lead, Binder came down the court and immediately splashed a deep game-tying three, which evoked a big fist pump from the senior all-state guard.

"I'm thinking at that point other guys are starting to falter a little bit, and you know what, if we're going to lose this game it's going to be because of me and me only, and I was willing to take that risk," said Binder, who finished with 11 points, including nine over the final 16 minutes. "I knew that I've put in the work to take that chance, to take that risk and I've done it before, and we got it done."

Weeks said he emphasizes three things at a state tournament: don't panic, don't quit and be fearless.

Binder was right on queue.

"He's just really good about doing that," Weeks said. "He's just an absolute warrior. ... about as a good winner as I've ever coached."