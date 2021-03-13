Class C-1 boys: Quick hits from Auburn's run to a third straight title

Make that three state championships for Auburn.

What happened: Top-ranked Auburn captured its third straight state title with a 41-33 win over No. 3 Adams Central for the Class C-1 championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

How it happened: Auburn locked down defensively and held off a late Patriots run. Daniel Frary had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bulldogs, and Maverick and Ryan Binder each finished with 11 points. All-state senior Cameron Binder was held to four points.

Tyler Slechta led Adams Central with 14 points.

Worth noting: The win capped an 26-0 season for Auburn and was the program’s 62nd straight victory.

