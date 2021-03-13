Class C-1 boys: Quick hits from Auburn's run to a third straight title

Auburn's Daniel Frary (14) and Ryan Binder (4) vie for a rebound against Adams Central's Tyler Slechta (0) and Dante Boelhower in the second quarter during the Class C-1 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
BEN JONES
For the Lincoln Journal Star
Make that three state championships for Auburn.
What happened: Top-ranked Auburn captured its third straight state title with a 41-33 win over No. 3 Adams Central for the Class C-1 championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena. How it happened: Auburn locked down defensively and held off a late Patriots run. Daniel Frary had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bulldogs, and Maverick and Ryan Binder each finished with 11 points. All-state senior Cameron Binder was held to four points.
Tyler Slechta led Adams Central with 14 points.
Worth noting: The win capped an 26-0 season for Auburn and was the program’s 62nd straight victory.
Adams Central vs. Auburn, 3.13
Auburn's Cam Binder collapses in tears after defeating Adams Central to secure the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Adams Central vs. Auburn, 3.13
Auburn's Ryan Dixon ties a string of net around his gold medal after Auburn beat Adams Central for the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Adams Central vs. Auburn, 3.13
Auburn's Daniel Frary (14) and Ryan Binder (4) vie for a rebound against Adams Central's Tyler Slechta (0) and Dante Boelhower in the second quarter during the Class C-1 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Adams Central vs. Auburn, 3.13
Auburn's Daniel Frary (far right) holds his head behind his head as to not foul Adams Central's Tyler Slechta (right) while grabbing a rebound in the second quarter during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Adams Central vs. Auburn, 3.13
Adams Central's Dante Boelhower (left) reacts after drawing a foul while shooting from Auburn's Daniel Frary (right) in the second quarter during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Adams Central vs. Auburn, 3.13
Adams Central's Cam Foster holds his head in his hands while waiting for his name to be called for his silver medal after the C-1 state championship game loss to Auburn on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Adams Central vs. Auburn, 3.13
Auburn's Ryan Binder (4) is fouled by Adams Central's Dante Boelhower (top left) while going for an offensive rebound in the fourth quarter during the Class C-1 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Adams Central vs. Auburn, 3.13
Auburn players rest on the sideline while waiting for their gold medals after winning the C-1 state championship game against Adams Central on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Adams Central vs. Auburn, 3.13
Auburn Cade Patzel (left) is hugged by coach Jim Weeks after defeating Adams Central during the C-1 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Adams Central vs. Auburn, 3.13
Adams Central's Dante Boelhower (left) and Jacob Eckhardt (right) chase after a loose ball picked up by Auburn's Ryan Binder in the fourth quarter during the C-1 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Adams Central vs. Auburn, 3.13
Adams Central senior players hug after losing to Auburn during the Class C-1 state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Adams Central vs. Auburn, 3.13
Auburn's Daniel Frary scores a layup in the fourth quarter during the C-1 state championship game against Adams Central on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Adams Central vs. Auburn, 3.13
Auburn's Daniel Frary (right) blocks a shot by Adams Central's Dante Boelhower in the third quarter during the C-1 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
