Class C-1 boys: Stitches and a hot hand, Bohlen's threes help set tone for Adams Central

Lucas Bohlen had stitches in his chin and a body still feeling the effects of diving over a media table trying to save a ball in the first-round game Wednesday against St. Paul.
The 6-foot-1 junior, however, also had a hot hand Friday.
Bohlen knocked down four three-pointers en route to a game-high 14 points in leading No. 3 Adams Central to a 52-40 semifinal victory against No. 10 Wayne in the Class C-1 boys state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"Lucas isn’t a football guy so people don’t think he’s tough, but he’s tough as nails," said Adams Central coach Zac Foster, whose 26-2 Patriots advance to the 10:45 a.m. final Saturday to play two-time defending state champion Auburn.
Bohlen said he intended to take it easy the rest of Friday to make sure he’s ready for the title game.
“I’m probably not going to do much but sleep for the rest of the day,” he said. “By tomorrow, I’ll probably be a lot better.”
Going over the table, "hurt quite a bit, but I was excited at the time," Bohlen added. "It was kind of fun, one of those once-in-a-lifetime things."
The adjusted state tournament schedule with C-1 first-round games on Wednesday and the semifinals two days later benefitted the Patriots, who needed overtime to get past St. Paul in a physical first-round game.
"It was good to get that day of rest," Foster said. "We were a little banged up and a couple guys were sick, so we were so thankful (for the extra day)."
A balanced scoring attack allowed Adams Central to take a 26-12 lead into intermission and never allow the Blue Devils to get closer than the final 12-point margin in the second half. Bohlen nailed threes to start both the third and fourth quarters.
For Cam Foster and Tyler Slechta, Saturday’s championship game is one more opportunity for a gold medal in their senior year. They were key members of the Patriots’ football team which reached the championship round of the playoffs before falling to Pierce.
"This is surreal, it’s hard to comprehend," Slechta said.
"It’s everything you can ask for in your senior year," said Cam Foster, the coach’s son. "You want to be in championship games where you can show all the work you’ve put in."
Adams Central, which finished third at state basketball a year ago, hasn’t played Auburn in any of its three recent state appearances.
"They’re a fantastic team," Slechta said. "They’ve shown the last two years they can play at this level. They played a great game today against Concordia, a fun game to watch. It will be a tough one."