Class C-1 boys: Poise — and the words of John Cook — help top-ranked Auburn outlast Concordia in 2OT

Even at the boys state basketball tournament, the words of one of the most successful coaches in Nebraska Athletics resonate.
"John Cook, the volleyball coach, always says wins by two," Auburn coach Jim Weeks said. "We always say, 'Just win by by one.' You don't have to win by 12. Win by one."
Weeks' Auburn team will gladly take two points, and two deep breaths, as well.
The top-ranked Bulldogs scratched, clawed and survived in double overtime Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena, outlasting No. 7 Omaha Concordia 39-37 in the Class C-1 state semifinals. The win streak is now at 61 and the Bulldogs will play for their third straight championship at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
"We talk about that all the time, it's going to be a grind," Weeks said. "We did not panic in that game. I think our kids were great about it."
Like he has in past state tournaments, Cam Binder stepped up for the Bulldogs while battling shadow defensive efforts from Gage Kanzmeier and Nicolas Orlich, the Mustangs' top lockdown defenders.
Binder, who only had two points through three quarters, hit a pair of critical three-pointers in the fourth quarter, and converted an and-one to begin the second overtime to spark the Bulldogs.
Daniel Frary banked one of two free throws to give Auburn (25-0) a 39-37 lead with 14.5 seconds remaining. Omaha Concordia (22-5) had a chance to tie or win after an Auburn offensive rebound and then turnover, but the Mustangs never got a clean look.
Auburn led 19-11 late in the second quarter, and scored early in the third quarter to take a 21-13 advantage before falling into a long scoring drought. The Bulldogs didn't score again until Binder hit a three-pointer with 4:41 remaining to cut the Mustang lead to one.
After Karsten Mathsen made a three to give Omaha Concordia a three-point lead, Binder came down the court and immediately splashed a deep game-tying three, which evoked a big fist pump from the senior all-state guard.
"I'm thinking at that point other guys are starting to falter a little bit, and you know what, if we're going to lose this game it's going to be because of me and me only, and I was willing to take that risk," said Binder, who finished with 11 points, including nine over the final 16 minutes. "I knew that I've put in the work to take that chance, to take that risk and I've done it before, and we got it done."
Weeks said he emphasizes three things at a state tournament: don't panic, don't quit and be fearless.
Binder was right on queue.
"He's just really good about doing that," Weeks said. "He's just an absolute warrior. ... about as a good winner as I've ever coached."
There have been some pressure-cookers during Auburn's 61-game winning streak. There was the C-1 final two years ago when Binder lifted his team to a 30-29 win against North Bend Central on a buzzer-beater.
The Bulldogs needed a late shot to beat Grand Island Central Catholic last year, and a state tournament first-round game against Ashland-Greenwood in 2020 was pretty scary, too, Binder said.
Omaha Concordia, playing in its first state tournament, was the next to send streak-busting thoughts throughout the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd Friday.
But pressure is something the Bulldogs see more often than what people think, according to one senior.
"Practice," Frary said. "We have some pretty tough practices, so it's nothing we're not used to, plus our scout team is probably the best scout team in the state easily."
Junior Ryan Binder led Auburn with 13 points. He scored six in the extra sessions, including back-to-back layups in the first overtime.
Junior Zachary Kulus scored nine points to lead Omaha Concordia.
After going more than 20 years without making state, Auburn will try to become the first Class C-1 to three-peat since Hastings St. Cecilia from 2008-2010.
"It feels amazing," Frary said. "I'm really happy to be here, but at the same time we realize the job's not done."
