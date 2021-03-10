Class C-1 boys: Once Omaha Concordia settled in, it was off to the races (and a first-ever state win) for Mustangs

Concordia coach Ken Kulus said the focus of the defense was to slow down the Milford junior duo of 6-foot guard Jaxon Weyand and 6-5 forward Seth Stutzman. Stutzman had six of Milford’s eight points in the second and third quarters combined while Weyand was shut out during that span.

Stutzman finished with a game-high 26 points for the Eagles (26-1), while Weyand had 11 before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

“It was a high priority for us to stay in front of them and then to lock up on the rest of them on the perimeter,” said Coach Kulus, whose team had some struggles at the free-throw line, hitting 23-of-40. “We’ve played great defense all year and we wanted the kind of game where we had to grind it out.”

Milford showed few state tournament jitters in scoring 20 first-quarter points.

“We came out great, we hit a couple shots and it looked like everybody was going to be hitting on all cylinders,” Milford coach Tony Muller said. “Then Concordia made a couple adjustments defensively, started doubling down quite a bit and we just couldn’t hit a shot.”

Concordia lost at Auburn 50-39 on Jan. 7, so they know what to expect come Friday.