Class C-1 boys: Once Omaha Concordia settled in, it was off to the races (and a first-ever state win) for Mustangs

It took a quarter for Omaha Concordia to settle into its first boys state basketball tournament appearance in school history.
Once the Mustangs hit their stride, Milford had trouble keeping up with the pace.
The No. 7 Mustangs wiped out an 11-point first-quarter deficit with a 35-7 sequence over a span of almost 16 minutes on their way to a 66-54 win over the previously unbeaten No. 6 Eagles on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Now Concordia gets another unbeaten team — No. 1 Auburn — in the semifinals at 9 a.m. Friday. The two-time defending state champion Bulldogs are 24-0 this season and winners of 60 straight.
“We didn’t come out with as much energy as we’d like,” said 6-foot junior guard Karsten Mathsen, who scored 13 of his 17 points in the middle two quarters to help Concordia (22-4) take a 42-25 lead with 1:58 left in the third quarter after trailing 18-7 with 2:03 remaining in the opening period.
“We really picked it up in the second and third, defense all the way,” Mathsen added. “That’s what we preach. Defense will get us back in the game when we get stops, and then our offense will come along.”
Mathsen was one of three Mustangs in double figures with 6-5 junior Justin Otten leading the way with 19 points and 6-foot junior guard Zac Kulus contributing 15.
Concordia coach Ken Kulus said the focus of the defense was to slow down the Milford junior duo of 6-foot guard Jaxon Weyand and 6-5 forward Seth Stutzman. Stutzman had six of Milford’s eight points in the second and third quarters combined while Weyand was shut out during that span.
Stutzman finished with a game-high 26 points for the Eagles (26-1), while Weyand had 11 before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
“It was a high priority for us to stay in front of them and then to lock up on the rest of them on the perimeter,” said Coach Kulus, whose team had some struggles at the free-throw line, hitting 23-of-40. “We’ve played great defense all year and we wanted the kind of game where we had to grind it out.”
Milford showed few state tournament jitters in scoring 20 first-quarter points.
“We came out great, we hit a couple shots and it looked like everybody was going to be hitting on all cylinders,” Milford coach Tony Muller said. “Then Concordia made a couple adjustments defensively, started doubling down quite a bit and we just couldn’t hit a shot.”
Concordia lost at Auburn 50-39 on Jan. 7, so they know what to expect come Friday.
“We’re going to have to absolutely lock in on all the Binders (Cam, Ryan and Maverick) and (Daniel) Frary,” Mathsen said. “They’re good at every spot, it’s definitely going to be tough.”