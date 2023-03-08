Unbeaten Ogallala raced to a 67-46 win against Central City in the opening round of the Class C-1 state tournament Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Shifty guard Jeron Gager led Ogallala with 21 points, and 6-foot-4 forward Harrison Caskey added 18.
