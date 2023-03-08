It would not be a boys state tournament if a Jim Weeks team didn't make some noise.

Class C-1 No. 8-seeded Auburn took down No. 1 Wahoo 47-44 in a first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Bulldogs led the majority of the game and took a four-point lead into halftime after a step-back three-pointer from Mav Binder.

Binder led Auburn with 13 points.

Carson Leslie used a pair of buckets off offensive rebounds in the third quarter to keep Auburn's lead alive. He finished with 10 points before fouling out.

Auburn has been to the state final in each of the past four seasons, including a stretch of three title wins from 2019-21.

