Class C-1 boys: No. 10 Wayne shines bright at foul line to top No. 2 Kearney Catholic; Adams Central outlasts St. Paul in OT

To pull a 59-52 upset over Class C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic in Wednesday’s state quarterfinal, No. 10 Wayne showed up big at the free-throw line, hitting 18 of 21 foul shots in the fourth quarter and going 23-of-29 for the game.
Given that the Blue Devils came into the tournament shooting 54% from the line, Wednesday’s massive improvement could not have come at a better time.
Coach Rob Sweetland said his team ran a drill in practice leading up to Wednesday’s game where only swished free throws counted.
Live updates: 12 teams battle for a spot in the boys basketball finals — follow all of the action with us
“Maybe that helped, maybe it didn’t, but I think it gave us a boost of confidence,” Sweetland said.
Meanwhile, the Stars (23-3) made just 6 of 18 free throws, including 2-of-6 in the fourth quarter, and the Blue Devils’ young team held on for the win.
Wayne’s top four scorers this year are sophomores or juniors, but Sweetland said he was proud of his team for its confidence and poise.
The Blue Devils led by as much as 11 points and stayed patient on offense and evenly distributed the scoring. Brandon Bartos led the way with 18 points, including 6-of-6 from the line in the fourth quarter, Tanner Walling had 15, and Colton Vovos finished with 12.
Wayne extended its fourth-quarter lead to 50-44 with 1:27 left thanks to four straight made free throws. Blake Thiele rimmed in a three-pointer to keep Kearney Catholic in the game, but five more free throws, combined with a layup by Walling, who slipped behind the Stars’ full-court pressure, made the lead insurmountable.
“The kids have been unselfish all year long, you can see that,” Sweetland said. “They’re happy when all their teammates make plays. That’s not usually what you get with a younger team.”
“We talked about the ups and downs,” he added. “Just stay on course, take care of the ball, do the little things, and that’s exactly what they did.”
Brett Mahony had a game-high 23 points to lead Kearney Catholic, and Logan O’Brien scored 11.
In the following Class C-1 quarterfinal game, No. 3 Adams Central put together its own strong closing performance to escape with a 63-56, overtime win over No. 4 St. Paul.
Lucas Bohlen hit 8-of-8 free throws in the extra period on the way to a team-high 18 points as the Patriots took home the victory in a game that was back-and forth from start to finish.
“We told our guys we were so proud of them because they kept taking punches and hanging in there," Adams Central coach Zac Foster said. “It takes mental toughness to win at this level and win in March. I thought that was displayed by both teams. It’s a shame somebody had to lose that game with the way St. Paul played as well.”
Andy Poss led St. Paul with 21 points, and Thomas Wroblewski added 19.
St. Paul finished the season 23-3 while Adams Central (25-2) will play Wayne in the semifinal game at 11:15 a.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.