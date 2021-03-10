Class C-1 boys: No. 10 Wayne shines bright at foul line to top No. 2 Kearney Catholic; Adams Central outlasts St. Paul in OT

To pull a 59-52 upset over Class C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic in Wednesday’s state quarterfinal, No. 10 Wayne showed up big at the free-throw line, hitting 18 of 21 foul shots in the fourth quarter and going 23-of-29 for the game.

Given that the Blue Devils came into the tournament shooting 54% from the line, Wednesday’s massive improvement could not have come at a better time.

Coach Rob Sweetland said his team ran a drill in practice leading up to Wednesday’s game where only swished free throws counted.

“Maybe that helped, maybe it didn’t, but I think it gave us a boost of confidence,” Sweetland said.

Meanwhile, the Stars (23-3) made just 6 of 18 free throws, including 2-of-6 in the fourth quarter, and the Blue Devils’ young team held on for the win.

Wayne’s top four scorers this year are sophomores or juniors, but Sweetland said he was proud of his team for its confidence and poise.

The Blue Devils led by as much as 11 points and stayed patient on offense and evenly distributed the scoring. Brandon Bartos led the way with 18 points, including 6-of-6 from the line in the fourth quarter, Tanner Walling had 15, and Colton Vovos finished with 12.