Class C-1 boys: Bulldog teammates come to Cam Binder's aid as Auburn wraps up third straight championship

Adams Central nearly erased an 11-point deficit in the final three minutes of the game, and senior Tyler Slectha scored 10 of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter. A basket by Cam Foster with :50 left cut it to 36-33, but Auburn made three of its final four free throws, and Cam Binder lofted a near full-court pass out of a trap in the backcourt to Ryan Binder for a game-clinching layup.

With its top player shut down, Auburn (26-0) turned to other options. Freshman Maverick Binder had 11 points, including two three-pointers, in what Weeks said was the guard's best performance of the season, and 6-foot-6 senior Daniel Frary had a game-high 14 points and nine rebounds.

Eight of Frary’s points came in the fourth quarter, where the pace picked up considerably. The Bulldogs won the final period 21-20 as Adams Central (26-3) finally found some success. But it was too little, too late.

"I knew it was going to be a physical game, and I was going to have to toughen up if we were going to win it and I’d have to make some plays," Frary said.

Adams Central coach Zac Foster said the defensive strategy worked, but the offensive woes proved to be too much to overcome.