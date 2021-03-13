Class C-1 boys: Bulldog teammates come to Cam Binder's aid as Auburn wraps up third straight championship

Before Saturday’s Class C-1 boys state championship game against Adams Central, Auburn’s all-state guard Cam Binder told himself he would be fine with not scoring if it meant his team would take home its third straight title.
That pact came eerily close to coming true in No. 1 Auburn’s 41-33 victory, as Binder did not attempt a field goal and had just four points, all of them free throws in the game’s final 2 minutes, 30 seconds.
But the Nebraska-Kearney recruit didn’t care as the buzzer sounded and the top-ranked Bulldogs capped a remarkable three-year run that has included 62 straight wins to go along with its three state championships.
“I would rather score zero points or shoot zero shots than score 100 points if that means I’m going to win a state championship,” Binder said.
No. 3 Adams Central made things difficult on Binder with a variety of defenses, including 1-3-1 zone and a box-and-one that kept the ball out of his hands. It proved successful for much of the contest, as the Bulldogs headed into halftime with just 12 points.
The problem was that the Patriots couldn’t find any offensive success themselves. Auburn led 12-6 at the half and 20-13 after three quarters, finishing the game shooting 31% from the field and 4-of-21 from three-point range.
"If you allow six points in a half, and we did that twice in the state tournament, you can play some bad offense," Auburn coach Jim Weeks said. "That allows us some wiggle room."
Adams Central nearly erased an 11-point deficit in the final three minutes of the game, and senior Tyler Slectha scored 10 of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter. A basket by Cam Foster with :50 left cut it to 36-33, but Auburn made three of its final four free throws, and Cam Binder lofted a near full-court pass out of a trap in the backcourt to Ryan Binder for a game-clinching layup.
With its top player shut down, Auburn (26-0) turned to other options. Freshman Maverick Binder had 11 points, including two three-pointers, in what Weeks said was the guard's best performance of the season, and 6-foot-6 senior Daniel Frary had a game-high 14 points and nine rebounds.
Eight of Frary’s points came in the fourth quarter, where the pace picked up considerably. The Bulldogs won the final period 21-20 as Adams Central (26-3) finally found some success. But it was too little, too late.
"I knew it was going to be a physical game, and I was going to have to toughen up if we were going to win it and I’d have to make some plays," Frary said.
Adams Central coach Zac Foster said the defensive strategy worked, but the offensive woes proved to be too much to overcome.
"We said at the beginning of the game, we’ll have somebody else beat us and not Cam, because he’s done that to people for four years," Foster said. "Our kids bought in, we executed defensively, but we’ve just got to be cleaner offensively."