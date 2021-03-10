Class C-1 boys: Binder makes his presence known as Auburn win streak hits 60

Auburn’s title defense began with defense and an early scoring boost from an old, reliable source.
Two-time all-state senior guard Cam Binder scored 12 first-half points and nailed three three-pointers to complement a Bulldog defense that limited Pierce to two field goals in the opening 16 minutes.
That was enough to push Auburn to a 15-point halftime lead as the top-ranked, two-time defending state champion rolled to a 51-28 first-round win against the No. 9 Bluejays in the Class C-1 boys state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.
The victory was Auburn’s 60th straight, third most in state history. It also propelled the Bulldogs (24-0) to a 9 a.m. Friday semifinal against No. 7 Omaha Concordia, which beat No. 6 Milford 66-54.
With three new starters on the floor this season, "I knew those guys might come in a little afraid or nervous," said the 6-foot Binder, a Nebraska-Kearney recruit who finished with 14 points.
Another Auburn all-stater, 6-6 senior Daniel Frary, finished with a game-high 18 points, 10 coming in the fourth quarter.
"I just thought if I went out, was courageous and did my job, everyone else could ease into the game," added Binder, who hit a game-winning three-pointer to win the state final in 2019 as a sophomore.
The Bluejays (21-5) were just 2-of-13 from the field in the first half and committed eight turnovers against Auburn’s stingy man-to-man defense. The Bulldogs set the tone early by taking two charges and blocking a pair of shots in the opening quarter.
"I think our defensive game plan was pretty solid. It’s unbelievable to hold a team like that to six points in a half,” said Auburn coach Jim Weeks, whose team defeated Pierce 53-41 in the Wayne State holiday tournament in December. “Kudos to (assistant coaches) Jackson Weeks and Bryce Roth, who do our defense. They did a tremendous job and the kids were great executing it (the game plan).”
Dawson Watts, a 6-1 senior, led Pierce with nine points. Pierce’s leading scorer and Nebraska football recruiting target, 6-5 sophomore Ben Brahmer, scored five points (all in the second half), nine under his season average.
“We just couldn’t get anything to go down,” Pierce coach Mike Emory said. “When we finally did, we had a long way to catch up. They (Auburn) got off to a good start and that didn’t help either.”