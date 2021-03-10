Class C-1 boys: Binder makes his presence known as Auburn win streak hits 60

Auburn’s title defense began with defense and an early scoring boost from an old, reliable source.

Two-time all-state senior guard Cam Binder scored 12 first-half points and nailed three three-pointers to complement a Bulldog defense that limited Pierce to two field goals in the opening 16 minutes.

That was enough to push Auburn to a 15-point halftime lead as the top-ranked, two-time defending state champion rolled to a 51-28 first-round win against the No. 9 Bluejays in the Class C-1 boys state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.

The victory was Auburn’s 60th straight, third most in state history. It also propelled the Bulldogs (24-0) to a 9 a.m. Friday semifinal against No. 7 Omaha Concordia, which beat No. 6 Milford 66-54.

With three new starters on the floor this season, "I knew those guys might come in a little afraid or nervous," said the 6-foot Binder, a Nebraska-Kearney recruit who finished with 14 points.

Another Auburn all-stater, 6-6 senior Daniel Frary, finished with a game-high 18 points, 10 coming in the fourth quarter.