Jim Weeks and Auburn are mainstays at the boys state basketball tournament.

The Bulldogs have made the previous four state title games, winning the first three, beginning in 2019, and losing on a buzzer-beater last year. But the position might be a little new to them this season.

Auburn came into the tournament seeded eighth, up against No. 1 Wahoo (24-1), which looked like sizable favorites.

But, as Weeks-led teams do, the Bulldogs made some noise in March.

Stifling defense and clutch free throw shooting led Auburn's 47-44 upset win over the Warriors on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.

"We got a good program, we got good players," Weeks said. "That is not a game where you come in and think 'Well, they are probably going to roll over.' I don't think (Wahoo) thought that. They played really hard.

"We were just warriors today."

The key to success Wednesday was no different. It's the same blueprint that has led Auburn to past successes in Lincoln.

Weeks praised his players' defensive intensity.

"The biggest thing, you can have all kinds of plans you want; the kids got to buy into the plan," Weeks said. "They buy into that and that makes a huge difference. So credit to the kids."

Wahoo and coach Kevin Scheef knew they had their hands full with Auburn. And the Bulldogs' style was no secret.

The Warriors' high-powered offense could not find any separation, on shots and on the scoreboard.

"We knew who they are," Scheef said. "They are incredibly disciplined. They play great man-to-man defense and they make everything tough on you. It was hard to get good looks today."

Auburn got just about everything it could from its players.

Mav Binder and Carson Leslie each scored 13 points. Both made key shots despite dealing with foul trouble.

But, this win was the result of collective effort.

"This is what we have," Weeks said. "This is our team. We played 32 minutes and we were up three at the end of 32 minutes."

It's the second year in a row Wahoo has lost in the first round as the top seed. The Warriors lost to Fort Calhoun last season.

Scheef said he had no words to help to ease the pain for his team, especially for his seven seniors.

"They are a great group, they worked really hard," he said. "They are super talented kids. I'm heartbroken for them right now that they didn't get a chance to see this further."

Omaha Concordia 53, Pierce 45: When the game was bogged down in the second half, Omaha Concordia prevailed, going on a 19-6 run in the third and fourth quarters after the game was tied 22-22.

Quentan McCafferty led Concordia with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Coach Ken Kulus was happy with how his offense responded in that stretch against a Pierce defense he described as "the best defensive team in the state."

"We talked about all week about we are going to have to have extended periods where we move (the ball)," he said. "That third quarter execution was about as good as it has been all year."

This will be the third season in a row Auburn and Omaha Concordia meet at the state tournament. The Bulldogs have won the previous two matchups by a combined seven points.

