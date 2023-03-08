Jim Weeks and Auburn are mainstays at the boys state basketball tournament.

The Bulldogs have made the previous four Class C-1 state title games, winning the first three and losing on a buzzer-beater last year. But the position might be a little new to them this season.

Auburn came into the tournament seeded eighth, up against No. 1 Wahoo, which looked like a sizable favorite.

But, as Weeks-coached teams do, the Bulldogs made some noise.

Stifling defense and clutch free-throw shooting helped Auburn upset the Warriors 47-44 on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.

"We've got a good program, we've got good players," Weeks said. "That is not a game where you come in and think 'Well, they are probably going to roll over.' I don't think (Wahoo) thought that. They played really hard.

"We were just warriors today."

It's the same blueprint that has helped Auburn in the past.

Weeks praised the Bulldogs' defensive intensity.

"The biggest thing, you can have all kinds of plans you want; the kids (have) got to buy into the plan," Weeks said. "They buy into that and that makes a huge difference. So credit to the kids."

The Warriors and coach Kevin Scheef knew they had their hands full. The Bulldogs' style was no secret.

Wahoo's high-powered offense couldn't find any separation, on shots and on the scoreboard.

"We knew who they are," Scheef said. "They are incredibly disciplined. They play great man-to-man defense and they make everything tough on you. It was hard to get good looks today."

Mav Binder and Carson Leslie each scored 13 points for Auburn (20-6). Both made key shots despite dealing with foul trouble. Auburn hit 17 of 22 free throws.

Leslie scored twice off offensive rebounds in the third quarter to keep Auburn ahead.

"This is what we have," Weeks said. "This is our team. We played 32 minutes and we were up three at the end of 32 minutes."

It's the second straight year Wahoo has lost in the first round as the top seed. The Warriors lost to Fort Calhoun last season.

Scheef said he had no words to help ease the pain for his team, especially his seven seniors.

"They are a great group, they worked really hard," he said. "They are super talented kids. I'm heartbroken for them right now that they didn't get a chance to see this further."

Marcus Glock led the Warriors (24-2) with 16 points.

Omaha Concordia 53, Pierce 45: Omaha Concordia pulled away from a 22-22 tie in the second half with a 19-6 run.

Quentan McCafferty led Concordia with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Coach Ken Kulus was happy with how his offense responded against a Pierce defense he described as "the best defensive team in the state."

"We talked about all week about we are going to have to have extended periods where we move (the ball)," he said. "That third-quarter execution was about as good as it has been all year."

This will be the third season in a row Auburn and Omaha Concordia meet at the state tournament. The Bulldogs have won the previous two matchups by a combined seven points.

Photos: Day 1 of the boys state hoops tournament