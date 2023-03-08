In case anyone had forgotten, Ashland-Greenwood is the defending champion in Class C-1. The Bluejays served up a reminder Wednesday.

No. 3-rated Ashland-Greenwood dominated Sidney 52-28 in a first-round win at the state tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.

This season, Class C-1 has been full of heavy hitters. Wahoo led that charge, becoming a trendy pick as one of the state's best teams regardless of class — until Auburn pulled a Wednesday stunner.

Then there's Ogallala, which improved to 27-0 Wednesday, breezing past a Central City team with a dynamic scorer, athleticism and a 24-3 record.

Somewhere along the way, the champs feel a little bit left out.

"A lot of people don't want us to do it, a lot of people don't think we can do it," Ashland-Greenwood senior Brooks Kissinger said. "So that definitely motivates us in the locker room."

Kissinger was the catalyst for a Bluejays offense that hummed without a hitch Wednesday. He scored 16 points, including an eight-point burst in the third quarter that put a one-sided game even further out of reach.

The 6-foot-3 senior guard has taken the scoring reins from former teammate and current Nebraska freshman Cale Jacobsen. Kissinger averages a team-best 16.4 points per game this season.

Bluejays coach Jacob Mohs noticed Kissinger's game crank up a notch toward the end of last year.

"He came on for us at the end of last year," Mohs said. "This year he's been our go-to guy with the ball, scoring and in big games. He and the other seniors have done a remarkable job of filling in (for last year's departures) and doing a great job."

Ashland-Greenwood also leaned on defense to ensure there wouldn't be another Wednesday surprise in C-1. Sidney had just 11 points after three quarters.

"Our guys communicated and did a lot of great things on defense," Mohs said. "11 points through three quarters, that's an outstanding performance."

Kissinger closed the door with a strong second half, but it was Cougar Konzem who got the Bluejays started. His seven points in the first quarter helped Ashland-Greenwood stake an early 13-4 lead. It was never close from there.

Watching the Bluejays' dominance from the stands was the Ogallala contingent, which was equal parts flashy and fundamental in a 67-46 first-round win against Central City.

Jeron Gager provided the flash. The guard is shifty with a deep catalog of dribbling moves to aid his path to the rim, where he scored the majority of his 22 points.

When Gager wasn't scoring, he was dishing to 6-foot-4 forward Harrison Clasky, who scored 10 points in the first quarter to get the Indians rolling. He finished with 18.

Speed is the philosophy for Ogallala, which wants to play fast yet calculated.

The style fits right into the skill set of its engineer.

"We like to play fast, you know, pressure people and we like to run the ball and move the ball up the floor fast and get a quick look and early action," Gager said.

Ogallala rushed out to an 18-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, and the advantage swelled to 35-23 by halftime.

Central City's top scorer, Ayden Zikmond, struggled to find a rhythm, needing 14 shots to score 14 points.

