Class C-1 boys: After a drill emphasized 'swished' free throws, No. 10 Wayne shines bright at foul line, tops No. 2 Kearney Catholic

No. 10 Wayne showed up big at the free-throw line to pull a 59-52 win against No. 2 Kearney Catholic in a Class C-1 boys state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Blue Devils hit 18 of 21 free throws in the fourth quarter and shot 23-of-29 for the game.

Given that the Blue Devils came into the tournament shooting 54% from the line, Wednesday’s massive improvement could not have come at a better time.

Coach Rob Sweetland said his team ran a drill in practice leading up to the game where only swished free throws counted.

“Maybe that helped, maybe it didn’t, but I think it gave us a boost of confidence,” Sweetland said.

Meanwhile, the Stars (23-3) made just 6 of 18 free throws, including 2-of-6 in the fourth quarter, and the Blue Devils’ young team held on for the win.

Wayne’s top four scorers this year are sophomores or juniors, but Sweetland said he was proud of his team for its confidence and poise.