Class C-1 boys: After a drill emphasized 'swished' free throws, No. 10 Wayne shines bright at foul line, tops No. 2 Kearney Catholic

No. 10 Wayne showed up big at the free-throw line to pull a 59-52 win against No. 2 Kearney Catholic in a Class C-1 boys state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Blue Devils hit 18 of 21 free throws in the fourth quarter and shot 23-of-29 for the game.
Given that the Blue Devils came into the tournament shooting 54% from the line, Wednesday’s massive improvement could not have come at a better time.
Coach Rob Sweetland said his team ran a drill in practice leading up to the game where only swished free throws counted.
“Maybe that helped, maybe it didn’t, but I think it gave us a boost of confidence,” Sweetland said.
Meanwhile, the Stars (23-3) made just 6 of 18 free throws, including 2-of-6 in the fourth quarter, and the Blue Devils’ young team held on for the win.
Wayne’s top four scorers this year are sophomores or juniors, but Sweetland said he was proud of his team for its confidence and poise.
The Blue Devils led by as much as 11 points and stayed patient on offense and evenly distributed the scoring. Brandon Bartos led the way with 18 points, including 6-of-6 from the line in the fourth quarter, Tanner Walling had 15 points, and Colton Vovos finished with 12.
Wayne extended its fourth-quarter lead to 50-44 with 1:27 left thanks to four straight made free throws. Blake Thiele rimmed in a three-pointer to keep Kearney Catholic in the game, but five more free throws, combined with a layup by Walling, who slipped behind the Stars’ full-court pressure off an inbounds pass, made the lead insurmountable.
“The kids have been unselfish all year long, you can see that,” Sweetland said. “They’re happy when all their teammates make plays. That’s not usually what you get with a younger team.”
“We talked about the ups and downs,” he added. “Just stay on course, take care of the ball, do the little things, and that’s exactly what they did.”
Brett Mahony had a game-high 23 points to lead Kearney Catholic, and Logan O’Brien scored 11.
Wayne will play in the state semifinal on Friday at 11:15 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.