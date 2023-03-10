It's 5-for-5 for Auburn.

And another year of heartbreak for Omaha Concordia.

The Bulldogs used a 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to break a 35-35 tie with their state tournament rival and advance to the Class C-1 state title game with a 54-53 win Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"These are always going to be games where it's not a style thing," Auburn coach Jim Weeks said. "It's just finding a way to win by one point, and we did today."

Auburn's grind-it-out style is one that works in March. The Bulldogs will play in their fifth consecutive state championship game on Saturday against Ashland-Greenwood in a rematch of last year's final.

And for the third year in a row, the Bulldogs knocked out Concordia to advance. In 2021, it was a 39-37 overtime win in the semifinals. Last year, a 34-29 victory in the first round.

Friday was another classic.

Eighth-seeded Auburn (21-6) opened the game with a 16-5 run as Concordia started 1-for-10 from the floor. If there was a time for a team to be in trouble 90 seconds into the second quarter, Friday for Concordia was it against Auburn's methodical style.

"That grinder mentality, we knew about that. It wasn't new to us, we weren't scared of it, and I thought our kids did a pretty good job late," Concordia coach Ken Kulus said. "We talk about what it really comes down to, and it comes down to a defensive rebound, it comes down to a good closeout."

But the Mustangs (24-4) rallied, firing off a 16-3 run of their own to end the half, capped by Quientan McCafferty's three-pointer just before the horn. Just like that, Concordia had the halftime lead.

From there it was back and forth. Seven lead changes in the third quarter alone. Then, a 35-35 tie with 5:46 left when Concordia called timeout.

What followed was a 9-0 Auburn run, started by back-to-back three-point plays from Carson Leslie and Maverick Binder that drew the third and fourth fouls on McCafferty. Leslie's bucket and foul came after an offensive rebound.

Concordia would make another push, getting within 50-48 with 22 seconds to go and 52-50 with 10 seconds left as Auburn went 1-for-2 at the free throw line on five consecutive trips to the stripe.

But the Bulldogs hit their last four at the line to close it out. Concordia's Elliott Wilson hit a three as time ran out for the final margin.

Nixon Ligouri led Auburn with 17 points while Binder had 13. Skyler Roybal chipped in 11 points and five rebounds, and Leslie finished with 10 and eight rebounds.

The 6-foot-10 McCafferty had 21 points and nine rebounds for Concordia, hitting five threes. Carter Sunde finished with 19 points.

