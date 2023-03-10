It's 5-for-5 for Auburn.

And another year of heartbreak for Omaha Concordia.

The Bulldogs used a 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to break a 35-35 tie with their state tournament rival and advance to the Class C-1 state title game with a 54-53 win Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Auburn will play in its fifth consecutive state championship game on Saturday against the winner of Ogallala and Ashland-Greenwood.

And for the third year in a row, the Bulldogs knocked out Concordia to advance. In 2021, it was a 39-37 overtime win in the semifinals. Last year, a 34-29 victory in the first roun.

Friday was another classic.

Eighth-seeded Auburn (21-6) opened the game with a 16-5 run as Concordia started 1-for-10 from the floor. If there was a time for a team to be in trouble 90 seconds into the second quarter, Friday for Concordia was it against Auburn's methodical style.

But the Mustangs (24-4) rallied, firing off a 16-3 run of their own to end the half, capped by Quientan McCafferty's three-pointer just before the horn. Just like that, Concordia had the halftime lead.

From there it was back and forth. Seven lead changes in the third quarter alone. Then, a 35-35 tie with 5:46 left when Concordia called timeout.

What followed was a 9-0 Auburn run, started by back-to-back three-point plays from Carson Leslie and Maverick Binder that drew the third and fourth fouls on McCafferty.

Concordia would rally again, getting within 50-48 with 22 seconds to go as Auburn missed five of 10 free throws.

But the Bulldogs hit their last four at the line to close it out.

Nixon Ligouri led Auburn with 17 points while Binder had 13 and Leslie finished with 10 and eight rebounds.

McCafferty had 21 points and nine rebounds for Concordia. Carter Sunde finished with 19 points.

