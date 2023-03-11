Jacob Mohs said Friday it wouldn't be a 19-point game again when his Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays took on Auburn for the Class C-1 state title.

Turns out he was right.

The Bluejays led from the start in a record-setting performance, winning their second consecutive state championship 54-24 over Auburn Saturday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Auburn's 24 points are the fewest scored in a championship game since Nebraska went to six classes in 1984. The Bluejays' 30-point margin of victory is the largest ever in C-1.

One day after holding Ogallala to 20 points in the semifinals, Ashland-Greenwood (27-2) was nearly as dominant again Saturday.

After that Ogallala game, Mohs said he expected a much closer contest than the 55-36 victory his team picked up over Auburn in early January.

Instead, the Bluejays shot 58% from the floor and committed just three turnovers, outscoring Auburn 32-12 in the second half.

Cougar Konzem was 6-for-6 from the field for 13 points. Brooks Kissinger finished with 16 point and 12 rebounds for A-G, which out-rebounded Auburn 26-14.

The Bulldogs (21-7), playing in their fifth consecutive championship gae, finished 8-for-27 (29.6%) from the floor. Payton Boden led Auburn with seven points.

Saturday's game was a far cry from the drama of last season, when Ashland-Greenwood hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Auburn 36-33.

Ashland-Greenwood scored six of the game's first seven points, led 11-4 after one quarter, and Auburn got no closer the rest of the way.

