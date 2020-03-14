Class C-1: No theatrics needed this time as Auburn repeats as state champions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The game was a rematch of a Feb. 15 meeting between the teams in the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island. Auburn won that battle 73-68, but Bulldogs coach Jim Weeks knew that if the teams met again at state, the pace and defensive game plan would have to change in order for his team to earn another win.

“We were able to stay in front of Ogallala (defensively) and stay in front of Carter Brown today,” Weeks said. “We allowed him to get by us the first time, starting rotations and all of a sudden guys were getting open shots. He is a really good player. That was the biggest adjustment.”

Auburn’s stingy man-to-man defense held Brown scoreless in the opening half as the Bulldogs built a 21-11 lead. Ogallala (23-5) shot just 22.2% for the game, finishing 13-of-48.

“I wish we would’ve shot it a little better,” Ogallala coach Andy Gillen said. "But some of that has to do with Auburn’s defense. You’ve got to give them credit.”

Boys state tracker: Check our interactive bracket for scores, updates, stories and more Lose track of your bracket? We get it. It's been a long week. Follow ours as the tournament moves into the final round.

After the Indians closed to within 28-20 late in the third quarter on a pair of Kadyn Marhenke free throws, Auburn’s Daniel Frary ignited an 11-0 run with a conventional three-point play. Binder capped the flurry, getting a layup on a fast break to make it 39-20 with 6:29 remaining in the game.