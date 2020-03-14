Class C-1: No theatrics needed this time as Auburn repeats as state champions

The three-day journey may have been different, but the final result was the same for Auburn.
A year after needing two heart-stopping, game-winning shots from point guard Cam Binder en route to the school’s first-ever state title, the Class C-1 top-ranked Bulldogs were able to repeat as champions in a more methodical fashion.
Binder, now a junior, scored a game-high 18 points as Auburn (29-0) capped an undefeated season with a 58-34 win over No. 9 Ogallala on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
When asked which method he prefers to win a state title, Binder had a diplomatic answer.
“After that game (last year’s 30-29 win over North Bend Central) I probably like that one, but this one is more relaxing," he said.
The Bulldogs were able to ease toward the finish behind a second consecutive day of stellar free-throw shooting. Auburn finished 18-of-20, including making 15 of 16 attempts in the final quarter.
Binder, who had trouble shaking loose offensively against a variety of defenses employed by the Indians, finished a perfect 12-for-12 from the stripe.
“Before I leave the gym each day I have to make 15 free throws in a row,” Binder said. “At the beginning of the season I was only making five a row, but I was having free throw problems, so I had to up it to 15 in a row. In times like today, that really pays off.”
The game was a rematch of a Feb. 15 meeting between the teams in the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island. Auburn won that battle 73-68, but Bulldogs coach Jim Weeks knew that if the teams met again at state, the pace and defensive game plan would have to change in order for his team to earn another win.
“We were able to stay in front of Ogallala (defensively) and stay in front of Carter Brown today,” Weeks said. “We allowed him to get by us the first time, starting rotations and all of a sudden guys were getting open shots. He is a really good player. That was the biggest adjustment.”
Auburn’s stingy man-to-man defense held Brown scoreless in the opening half as the Bulldogs built a 21-11 lead. Ogallala (23-5) shot just 22.2% for the game, finishing 13-of-48.
“I wish we would’ve shot it a little better,” Ogallala coach Andy Gillen said. "But some of that has to do with Auburn’s defense. You’ve got to give them credit.”
Follow ours as the tournament moves into the final round.
After the Indians closed to within 28-20 late in the third quarter on a pair of Kadyn Marhenke free throws, Auburn’s Daniel Frary ignited an 11-0 run with a conventional three-point play. Binder capped the flurry, getting a layup on a fast break to make it 39-20 with 6:29 remaining in the game.
The Bulldogs milked the clock, making free throws down the stretch, while not getting rattled by Ogallala’s constant traps and pressure.
“It’s what we do every day,” Weeks said of his team handling the constant defensive pressure. “We work so much on sureness and making sure we’re not turning the ball over.”
Binder was relieved his team finished off the task of repeating.
“Oh, my gosh ... yes! From the tip-off to the last second of this game, I felt a thousand-pound weight off my chest," he said.
Ogallala vs. Auburn, 3.14
