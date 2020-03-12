Class C-2 boys: Yutan downs Ponca in double OT; GICC holds off Palmyra

Trey Knudsen may have led Class C-2 No. 2 Yutan and all scorers with 20 points, but the Chieftains were in Tichota territory when they needed it most.
Colby Tichota hit a three-pointer with no time left on the clock in regulation to send the game into overtime against No. 5 Ponca, and Yutan held on for a 63-56 double-overtime thriller in the first round of the boys state basketball tournament at Lincoln Southeast.
Ponca hit a three-pointer of their own before the buzzer as time expired from Chayse Phillips to give Ponca a 49-46 lead, but officials put 0.6 seconds left on the clock.
Tichota then calmly took a full-court pass and drained the three-pointer to send the game to overtime after he was held scoreless in the second and third quarters.
“We were trying to get it on the run or throw it to the big boy (Tichota) and catch it and shoot it,” Yutan head coach Justin Petersen said. “Great pass by Joel (Pleskac) and great catch-and-shoot by Colby.”
Yutan's Brady Timm sealed the deal for Yutan in double overtime with six free throws in an 11-4 Chieftain run.
After Timm knotted the score 52-52, missing the first of two free throws to force the second overtime, Timm went 6-of-9 from the line. Ponca's Bryar Bennett gave the Indians a 49-48 lead with 5.4 seconds left in overtime, also going 1-for-2 at the line.
The Indians were called for a lane violation in the fourth quarter when they could have taken a four-point lead over Yutan following Phillip's three-pointer. Carter Kingsbury made the free-throw before the shot was waved off.
“We got lucky and the ball bounced our way at our end,” Petersen said. “That's half of the battle.”
The Chieftains meet No. 3 Grand Island CC Friday at the Devaney Sports Center at 7 p.m.
GICC had their hands full in their opening game, taking a 41-38 victory over Palmyra.
Russ Martinez and Marcus Lowry both hit key three-pointers in the fourth quarter that helped fend off the Panthers, who cut the deficit to three points in the fourth quarter.
“We were honestly getting really good open shots, and we are 42% for the three-point line as a team,” GICC head coach Tino Martinez said. “I don't know what we shot today, not as near as what we normally do, but those were big shots for us to be able to expand the lead, because it was definitely in doubt at that time.”