Class C-2 boys: Sutton ousts Centennial in overtime; BRLD downs Doniphan-Trumbull for 50th straight win

Sutton may have beaten Centennial twice during the regular season, but it took everything the Class C-2 No. 4 Broncos had, including an overtime period, to beat the No. 8 Mustangs 55-48 on Thursday night in the first round of the boys state basketball tournament at Lincoln Southeast.

Sutton trailed 24-17 at halftime as Centennial’s defense kept it in the game. Centennial was efficient on offense, going 10-for-18 in the first half, while Sutton shot 7-for-23.

“The kids just kept battling and they never quit,” Sutton head coach Jon Ladehoff said. “We weren’t hitting a lot of outside shots and they were packing in the zone.”

However, a pivotal moment in the game came when Centennial’s leading scorer in the first half, Jacob Bargen, sprained his ankle during the third quarter and was unable to return to the game. Bargen and Cooper Gierhan scored 13 points apiece to lead Centennial, which missed Bargen on both ends of the floor during crunch time.

“Sometimes things just don’t go your way,” Centennial head coach Cameron Scholl said. “You pop an ankle, that’s a pretty big loss for us, but we still gave ourselves a chance to win.”