Class C-2 boys: Sutton ousts Centennial in overtime; BRLD downs Doniphan-Trumbull for 50th straight win

Sutton may have beaten Centennial twice during the regular season, but it took everything the Class C-2 No. 4 Broncos had, including an overtime period, to beat the No. 8 Mustangs 55-48 on Thursday night in the first round of the boys state basketball tournament at Lincoln Southeast.
Sutton trailed 24-17 at halftime as Centennial’s defense kept it in the game. Centennial was efficient on offense, going 10-for-18 in the first half, while Sutton shot 7-for-23.
“The kids just kept battling and they never quit,” Sutton head coach Jon Ladehoff said. “We weren’t hitting a lot of outside shots and they were packing in the zone.”
However, a pivotal moment in the game came when Centennial’s leading scorer in the first half, Jacob Bargen, sprained his ankle during the third quarter and was unable to return to the game. Bargen and Cooper Gierhan scored 13 points apiece to lead Centennial, which missed Bargen on both ends of the floor during crunch time.
“Sometimes things just don’t go your way,” Centennial head coach Cameron Scholl said. “You pop an ankle, that’s a pretty big loss for us, but we still gave ourselves a chance to win.”
Bargen’s absence provided the comeback opportunity for Sutton. It trailed by five points with two minutes remaining but had a chance to win when Cade Wiseman stepped up to the free-throw line with 0.4 seconds remaining. One made free throw would have won the game, but both ricocheted off the rim, sending the game to overtime.
You have free articles remaining.
However, Wiseman came right back on the first shot of the overtime period to score a three-pointer, setting up a dominant overtime period by the Broncos.
“He’s the kind of guy who wants the ball in his hands,” Scholl said. “He said, ‘All right, I know I missed those, but I’m going to step up and take a big shot here.’”
Tyler Baldwin also provided a late spark, scoring 10 of his team-high 14 points during the fourth quarter to lead Sutton to Friday’s semifinal game against defending champion BRLD.
BRLD 71, Doniphan-Trumbull 46: BRLD extended its winning streak to 50 straight games dating back to last season.
No. 10 Doniphan-Trumbull (20-6) trailed by just one point during the first quarter, but No. 1 BRLD (27-0) went on a 15-0 run to establish a big lead. The Wolverines led 53-20 during the third quarter to cap off an explosive 40-8 scoring run.
Keithen Stafford led Doniphan-Trumbull with 15 points. Lucas Vogt led BRLD with 19 points, one of four players in double figures.