Class C-1 boys state basketball first-round preview: Defending state champions collide with Ashland-Greenwood

Thursday's games

At Devaney Sports Center

No. 3 Adams Central (24-1) vs. St. Paul (19-7), 9 a.m.: Adams Central is 2-0 against the Wildcats this season, posting a 30-point win in the regular season before taking a 56-42 triumph in the subdistrict final. The Patriots, the Central Conference champions, have a balanced attack paced by 6-foot junior Cameron Foster (12.1 points per game), 6-2 senior Gavin Lipovsky (11.8 ppg) and 6-2 junior Tyler Slechta (9 ppg). St. Paul knocked off No. 2 North Bend Central 45-44 in the district final after losing to the Tigers by 17 in the regular season. The Wildcats build around 6-2 junior guard Tommy Wroblewski (16.2 ppg).

No. 5 Kearney Catholic (18-7) vs. No. 9 Ogallala (21-4), 10:45 a.m.: Kearney Catholic won the regular season matchup 53-42 in the Stars’ holiday tournament. Kearney Catholic has one of the best sophomores in the state regardless of class in 6-3 Brett Mahony (16 ppg, 7 rpg). Ogallala has a returning all-stater in 6-2 senior Carter Brown (17.6 ppg) and length inside in 6-5 junior Kadyn Marhenke (14.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg).