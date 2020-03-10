Class C-1 boys state basketball first-round preview: Defending state champions collide with Ashland-Greenwood

Thursday's games
At Devaney Sports Center
No. 3 Adams Central (24-1) vs. St. Paul (19-7), 9 a.m.: Adams Central is 2-0 against the Wildcats this season, posting a 30-point win in the regular season before taking a 56-42 triumph in the subdistrict final. The Patriots, the Central Conference champions, have a balanced attack paced by 6-foot junior Cameron Foster (12.1 points per game), 6-2 senior Gavin Lipovsky (11.8 ppg) and 6-2 junior Tyler Slechta (9 ppg). St. Paul knocked off No. 2 North Bend Central 45-44 in the district final after losing to the Tigers by 17 in the regular season. The Wildcats build around 6-2 junior guard Tommy Wroblewski (16.2 ppg).
No. 5 Kearney Catholic (18-7) vs. No. 9 Ogallala (21-4), 10:45 a.m.: Kearney Catholic won the regular season matchup 53-42 in the Stars’ holiday tournament. Kearney Catholic has one of the best sophomores in the state regardless of class in 6-3 Brett Mahony (16 ppg, 7 rpg). Ogallala has a returning all-stater in 6-2 senior Carter Brown (17.6 ppg) and length inside in 6-5 junior Kadyn Marhenke (14.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg).
No. 1 Auburn (26-0) vs. No. 10 Ashland-Greenwood (17-8), 2 p.m.: Auburn returned its entire team from last year’s state championship squad, and there’s been no let-up from the Bulldogs this season as they bring a 33-game winning streak into state. Auburn 6-foot junior all-state guard Cam Binder averages 14.7 ppg. He hit a pair of game-winners in the final seconds at state last season. Auburn also has a force inside with 6-8 senior Josh Lambert (15.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg). The Bulldogs’ attention defensively will be on the Bluejays’ 6-3 standout sophomore Cale Jacobsen who averages 22.4 ppg and 8.8 rpg.
No. 6 Wayne 21-6 vs. No. 4 Lincoln Christian (21-4), 3:45 p.m.: Wayne is 21-2 since an 0-4 start and enters state with a 12-game winning streak. The Blue Devils have size at guard in 6-2 senior Shea Sweetland (15.8 ppg) and 6-3 senior Tyrus Eischeid (13.9 ppg, 8 rpg).
— Ron Powell
